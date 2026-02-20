Dan Hooker Breaks Silence on Infidelity Rumors Amid Stern Warning From Father-in-Law

Dan Hooker’s personal life has just spiraled into a major controversy. After the Kiwi allegedly cheated on his wife with another woman, who happens to be an Instagram influencer, ‘The Hangman’ has been facing backlash from fans. And now, the UFC lightweight star’s father-in-law has also decided to call him out, giving Hooker a stern warning.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a social media video, Dan Hooker’s father-in-law and former pro Australian soccer player (David Beckham’s former manager), Andrew Bernal, decided to send a message, and the 59-year-old was livid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Hooker faces strong warning from father-in-law as cheating allegations spark controversy

“This is a message for Dan Hooker. Tough guy, UFC fighter, yeah. All I have seen of late is your a— whopped in the cage, a— beating, okay? Years ago, I wrote in my book, my autobiography, that you’re a good man. But time has revealed you are a piece of s—t,” Bernal said in a video posted on Reddit. “You f—ed with the wrong people. My daughter and my granddaughter deserve better. They don’t deserve a piece of s—t like you.

ADVERTISEMENT

You wanna deal with this? You f—ing come and see me face to face, if you’re a f—ing man. If you’ve got anything about you, you come and see me face to face. But you ain’t f—ing that man. You’re big talk, big this, big tattoos, big everything. Get in the cage, most of the time you get your a— whopped, yeah. This 59-year-old will f—ing whoop your a— too, boy,” he added.

The controversy around Hooker started when his alleged ex-girlfriend, who goes by @keekgrace on Instagram, accused him of ruining her life by cheating on her with other men. Later, the 36-year-old’s wife, Isabella, also came out and reiterated her frustrations with the UFC star’s alleged affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

So, amid the personal rough patch, Hooker’s father-in-law’s reaction definitely stirred the pot even further. But how did the Kiwi lightweight respond to this? Not by addressing the controversies, but he decided to break silence with a social media story, leaving fans a bit puzzled.

“Me holding my family close after my side chick tried to tear us apart,” Hooker posted a picture of a man holding his family members on Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Allen vs Hooker, Mar 19, 2022 London, UK Dan Hooker blue gloves before his fight against Arnold Allen during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports, 19.03.2022 23:18:08, 17931803, UFC Fight Night, Dan Hooker, Arnold Allen, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 17931803

Now, was the UFC star actually trying to symbolize making the situation better with his family? Or was he just being sarcastic? There’s no way to know unless he addresses it. But as Hooker’s marriage is seemingly on a rocky road, his alleged ex added another allegation, which not only Hooker but also his trainer responded to.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Hangman’ addresses the homosexuality rumors

Out of the many allegations, Dan Hooker was also accused of liking men. She even went further, claiming that ‘The Hangman’ used to text several men behind her back, which left her emotionally broken. Following that assertion, fans believed Hooker would respond soon, and the Kiwi fighter was definitely very nonchalant about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I miss. No s—t, I’m gay now???” Hooker posted on X with a couple of laughing emojis.

Well, Dan using so many laughing emojis gave the impression that he was taking the situation sarcastically. However, after a while, the Kiwi’s trainer, Craig Jones, also joined the drama and posted a photo with a caption.

“It was one time, Relax,” wrote the Aussie grappling maestro along with a photo of him and Dan Hooker together on Instagram, clearly contributing to the non-serious side of this discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, as ‘The Hangman’s personal situation is going through a very interesting phase, to say the least, do you think that will also affect his comeback inside the UFC cage? Let us know in the comments section below.