Dan Hooker Confuses Fans With “$100K” Confession While Addressing Infidelity Allegations

Dan Hooker was cornered a few weeks ago. No, it wasn’t in a fight; it was outside the cage. Influencer KeekGrace stood up, levying several allegations against the UFC lightweight fighter. While initially Hooker took no major offence, he has now addressed the allegations with a confession that has puzzled the fans more.

Hooker, who is ranked #7 in the UFC lightweight division, found himself in a tough spot both inside and outside the Octagon last month. After facing two consecutive defeats against Arman Tsarukyan and Benoit Saint Denis in his last two fights, he dropped out of the top 5 rankings. The allegations that came in later seemed to have further increased his troubles in his personal life.

“Ok, it’s been a minute. I’m back training, but before I go back to my team, I feel like I need to address a couple of things,” wrote Dan Hooker on Facebook. “Mostly out of respect for people I care about who have been going through it. My wife has been my rock and will always be my best friend, and the best mother to our awesome girls. My kids are my world. I’ll look after my family until the day I die… and every day after that. They mean everything to me.

“I don’t think most of this is anyone’s business. And you know what they say — you shouldn’t believe everything you see, and even less of what you hear. The blow-ups on social media caught me off guard. I honestly didn’t think anyone would take it seriously. But since people care, it’s pretty simple. I ended an arrangement with someone.

“Naturally, she wasn’t happy and asked for $100k for an NDA. I said no. What happened next was wild. She was clearly upset and started a campaign of lies to try to embarrass and defame me, and mostly to intentionally upset my family. I’m not making excuses for myself. It is what it is. But it hurts when the people who end up getting dragged into it are the ones who did nothing wrong,” he further added.

So, to start off, influencer KeekGrace on Instagram claimed to be Hooker’s alleged girlfriend. And out of the blue, she went public and noted that the UFC lightweight fighter from New Zealand was cheating on her with other men. To back that, the influencer also posted a few screenshots where Hooker was allegedly having intimate conversations with men.

However, when ‘The Hangman’ caught the wind of this buzz, he seemingly laughed it off, saying, “What I miss 😂.” Surely, that made the entire scenario very light-hearted. As such, many in the UFC community believed the allegations were false.

But then came Hooker’s latest statement, where he admitted having an “arrangement with someone”. So, did speculations about the Kiwi fighter being on the safe side go up in the air with that admission?

Fans react to Dan Hooker’s ‘$100K arrangement’ confession

As per Dan Hooker, he refused to agree to the influencer’s demand of $100,000 for a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). However, fans believed Hooker would deny the allegations of having any sort of relationship with that woman. But when he didn’t, they raised questions.

“Okay, but he admits to having a mistress?” A fan wrote. Not only that, but netizens also noticed how Hooker avoided addressing allegations involving other men. “He still didn’t address the g*y allegations lol,” another fan commented.

Some people linked the UFC lightweight fighter’s actions with brain damage. “Buddy, if you didn’t want ur family to go through this, then don’t do r__rded sh*t like that, then complain… but you might get a pass cause of the CTE,” a user wrote.

Along with that, some brought in their speculations regarding Hooker’s relationship with his wife, Isabella. “Saying you had an ‘arrangement’ with a random stripper as a married man just gives me more questions. So him and his wife have to be in a poly relationship, I’m guessing?” a fan wrote.

And lastly, one of the netizens theorized on the reason behind “The Hangman’ denying an NDA with the influencer. “At first I thought he must have some principle for saying no to the NDA, but then I realised fighter pay isn’t good enough for him to be balling like that 🤣,” the user commented.

While Hooker mentioned returning to training at City Kickboxing, where he has been a member for a long time, that’s not what fans were interested in. With some of the allegations unanswered, it could be a while before Hooker is in the safe zone with fans.

Surely, fighter pay has been an issue that has been constantly raised by the community. But whether it has something to do with Hooker’s failed NDA agreement with KeekGrace remains unanswered. As of now, these are just speculations and reactions on the UFC lightweight’s latest statement, addressing the infidelity allegations.