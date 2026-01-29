Dan Hooker Downplays Max Holloway’s “Unfortunate” Win Over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

“That was the ultimate ‘Holy s**t’ moment of all-time. If you were at home, if you were in a bar, or if you were here live tonight, there’s no bigger ‘Holy s**t’ than that.” That’s what Dana White said while reacting to Max Holloway‘s UFC 300 knockout over Justin Gaethje. While White was in awe of the performances, Dan Hooker downplays Holloway’s win.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas witnessed one of the brutal fights in recent years at UFC 300. With Holloway and Gaethje fighting for the BMF title, the expectations were high. And it did not disappoint. The fight went through all five rounds, with ‘The Blessed’ finishing Gaethje in the last second with a big right overhand. While the spectacle was liked by many, Hooker shares a different opinion.

Dan Hooker downplays Max Holloway’s UFC 300 win

“I don’t even reckon [on] watching that fight back. It was just like a series of unfortunate events. Like Gaethje kept getting poked in the eyes and then he couldn’t f**king see. It was just a series of unfortunate events. A few of those things change. I don’t feel like Holloway outclasses him like the way that everyone remembers the fight,” said Dan Hooker in an interview on FREESTYLEBENDER.

‘The Hangman’ believes Max Holloway couldn’t have outclassed Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 if certain controversial strikes from Holloway hadn’t landed. Despite that, Gaethje never raised any complaints and has publicly acknowledged the mistakes he made during that fight.

“There were a lot of mistakes made in my mind. I had the wrong mindset going into that fight. It was a huge mistake, and that’s why I want to fight him again,” said Gaethje in an interview. While ‘The Highlight’ wishes to rematch, the matchup has not been materialized as of now.

After becoming the interim lightweight champion at UFC 324, Gaethje is expected to fight Ilia Topuria in a title unification bout. And on the other hand, Holloway also has a fight coming up at UFC 326, where he will defend the BMF title against Charles Oliveira. Amid that, Hooker also has a fight coming up this weekend.

Dan Hooker lays out his UFC 325 plans

After suffering defeat against Arman Tsarukyan in his last fight, Dan Hooker will surely look to make a strong comeback. He is now set to fight Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of UFC 325 this coming weekend. Ahead of the bout, Hooker revealed what his approach would be against Saint Denis.

“I’m just going to make him suffer, that’s my plan. He’s not shy about getting himself into a wild fist fight, and I’m definitely not shy getting into a wild fist fight. I want to put on a show for my fans here in Sydney, and I just want it to be an absolute firefight,” said Hooker during the UFC 325 Countdown.

Hooker is known for his scrappy striking game. Take his fight against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 as an example. And as it seems, ‘The Hangman’ will have a similar strategy against Saint Denis. But then again, the Frenchman has a good grappling game, which might be overwhelming for a striker like Hooker.

Amid that, it will be interesting to see if Hooker can deliver what he promises. And on that note, let us know your predictions for the fight in the comments below!