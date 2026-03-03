Dan Hooker Fails to Convince UFC Fans After Dodging Infidelity Accusations

In the face of career-altering accusations, Dan Hooker’s chosen defense wasn’t a denial but an advertisement. Over the past few weeks, he has faced intense scrutiny after an Instagram influencer and model known as “keekgrace,” who claimed to be his “side chick,” accused him of infidelity with a man. Even then, “The Hangman” addressed the situation only indirectly and avoided giving fans a straightforward answer. As a result, his response has fueled even more speculation.

The 36-year-old fighter is married to yoga instructor Isabella Hooker, and they share a daughter. Hooker has repeatedly credited his family as the foundation of his success. However, the controversy intensified when the alleged “side chick” presented what she described as proof, including videos and photos. Now, much of the backlash focuses on the homosexuality allegations, and fans continue to demand a straightforward response.

Instead, Dan Hooker posted a paid promotional video for a New Zealand-based cannabis clinic.

“Allegations! False allegations!” Hooker said in a video uploaded on social media. “If you want to avoid any allegations that come your way, get yourself a medical card from me and the team at Canalytics. Couldn’t be easier. Everything’s online. Doctor give you a bell on the phone. Easy peasy. I’m putting cases on all y’all.”

However, in the video, Hooker’s high-pitched tone and hand gestures seemed to reveal far more than his words ever did. So, this marks the second time he has responded to the controversy on social media without directly denying the accusations. When the cheating claims first surfaced, the Kiwi posted an Instagram story just hours later.

Dan Hooker appeared to mock the situation, and now fans have responded by openly criticizing and mocking him for staying silent.

Fans question Dan Hooker after he dodges allegedly “gay” allegations

Although Dan Hooker’s alleged mistress later deleted her 2:49-minute video, it had already spread across social media and sparked intense backlash. The controversy reportedly even drew a strong reaction from Hooker’s father-in-law, who did not take lightly the accusations that his son-in-law cheated on his daughter with both a stripper and a man. Hooker’s response did not go well with the fans.

Meanwhile, fans have started dissecting his body language. In the promotional clip, Hooker spoke in a higher-pitched, animated tone and used expressive hand gestures. Naturally, that delivery fueled online chatter. One fan commented, “He didn’t beat those allegations btw.” Another echoed the sentiment and pointed to his so-called “zesty” expressions, writing, “Zesty ahh hand gestures.”

As the controversy gained momentum, fans also noticed that Dan Hooker and his wife, Isabella Hooker, still follow each other on social media. In fact, just last month, Isabella and their children attended Hooker’s fight at UFC 325 in his home country. That night, ‘The Hangman’ fought Benoit Saint-Denis but suffered a knockout loss in the second round.

Fans once praised Dan Hooker’s family life, but now the recent controversy has clearly shifted the tone. One fan wrote, “Bro still thinks it’s a joke, buddy we know what ur into its ok just dont get knocked out next time and u wont be clowned on.”

As the backlash continues, many fans keep focusing on what they describe as his “zesty” movements. For example, another user commented, “idk, some pretty zesty arm movements in this video.” However, some fans have offered another explanation.

Last year, Hooker was prepared to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, but he suffered a serious arm injury before the fight and pulled out. Rafael Fiziev stepped in as his replacement. Because of that injury, some fans believe his hand movements may stem from lingering physical damage. In fact, one commented, “His wrists ARE a bit limp. I never noticed that before.”

Since withdrawing from that bout, Dan Hooker has returned to the Octagon to face opponents such as Arman Tsarukyan and, more recently, Saint-Denis. Unfortunately for him, both fights ended poorly. So now, for reasons outside competition, he once again stands in the spotlight. Nearly two weeks have passed, and he still has not directly addressed the allegations.

Instead, fans continue to scrutinize his latest video. One user summed up the speculation by writing, “I never paid attention to it before but now that I’m looking you can almost see it in his movements and motions that he’s gay.”

Now, as Dan Hooker sinks deeper into the controversy, the online debate keeps gaining momentum. So, what do you think about the fans’ reactions? Do you agree with their take, or do you believe they are simply overanalyzing every gesture? Share your thoughts below.