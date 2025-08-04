Dan Hooker Fights Back Tears in Tribute to Legendary Kickboxing Coach Behind Israel Adesanya’s UFC Rise

A somber cloud has settled over the combat sports world this week as the community mourns the passing of one of New Zealand’s most revered figures in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Tojo Dixon, often called the godfather of New Zealand combat sports dedicated decades of his life to developing fighters across the regional circuits and left an imprint that few could match.

From global icons like Israel Adesanya to other major names in the Kiwi MMA scene, many have felt Tojo Dixon’s influence. While the official cause of death has yet to be confirmed, one thing remains certain: Dixon’s legacy goes far beyond titles and training sessions. He was a father figure, a mentor, a brother, and a cornerstone of the New Zealand fight community where stars like Adesanya and Dan Hooker honed their craft.

Dan Hooker pays tribute to kickboxing legend Tojo Dixon

Tojo Dixon’s gym became a sanctuary where he generously shared his knowledge with anyone eager to learn. His wisdom and kindness helped shape the foundation of the sport’s local growth. The impact of his passing hit hard during a recent Sky Sport NZ interview, where Dan Hooker, sitting alongside Ravinder Hunia, openly expressed the deep sense of loss.

Overcome with emotion, Dan Hooker described Tojo Dixon as the “Yoda” of New Zealand MMA. He reflected: “It’s obviously tough seeing Tojo pass away, but from what I heard, he passed away quite peacefully. He’s—yeah, from the Balmoral League lineage, which obviously spawned Israel Adesanya and City Kickboxing and all of our coaches. So he had a heavy role, and he was one of the kind of founding members of that team.”

Hooker also opened up about his own personal connection to Dixon, one that was formed through the late Jamie van der Kuijl—a young and promising New Zealand fighter who tragically passed away in 2015 at the age of 25. Hooker recalled:

“I knew him through VDK Jamie, who also passed away. So I know they’ll be doing pads together one of these days. That’s kind of exciting. But yeah, he was a huge pillar of the community. He’s been at all of our UFC fights. Obviously, a lot of knowledge. Jamie, who passed away, introduced me to Tojo, and he described him as Yoda., a huge loss for our community, and… yeah, very sad day.”

As a founding member of the Balmoral Lee Gar gym, Tojo Dixon spent decades nurturing and mentoring emerging fighters. His long-time collaboration with City Kickboxing coach Mike Angove spanned more than 22 years, shaping generations of athletes. Even in his final years, the kickboxing and Muay Thai icon remained deeply devoted to the craft—continuing to turn boys into fighters, just as he always had.

UFC flyweight prospect from NZ motivated by Israel Adesanya’s journey to the top

Israel Adesanya’s rise from the regional kickboxing scene to global UFC stardom has cemented his status as one of New Zealand’s most iconic combat sports athletes. Even though he’s currently on a three-fight losing streak, his journey continues to inspire fighters across all levels of the sport.

At 36, Izzy stands on the edge of his career, yet his influence continues to resonate powerfully. His achievements command respect across the board, even from his competitors. Dricus Du Plessis draws parallels between his legacy and that of Anderson Silva, while Sean Strickland, who has bested him in the octagon, recognizes the remarkable career of Israel Adesanya.

UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France draws motivation from ‘The Last Stylebender’ and channels that energy into his own fight game. He stood among the crowd, eyes locked on Adesanya as he delivered a stunning knockout to Alex Pereira—a decisive victory that marked “revenge” for the two kickboxing and one UFC defeats Izzy had faced at the hands of the Brazilian.

Speaking with Submission Radio, Kara-France opened up about the mental resilience and mindset that makes Israel Adesanya so influential: “We’ve had so many great fights happen in the last few months, so I’ve just taken inspiration from that, and I take away so much from that just because the mental focus and the kind of character Izzy has is just amazing. Never once did he ever say ‘I can’t beat this guy’. And in his head, he’s always known that ‘I can get it back’.”

Adesanya already packed his career with remarkable accomplishments, but as time moves on, the road ahead feels uncertain. Could we see him step away from the sport while his legacy remains untarnished?

