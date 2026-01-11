Dan Hooker Reduced to Paddy Pimblett’s Backup as Their Rivalry Heats Up Before UFC 324

Trash-talking in the UFC is not new, but both Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker crossed a line. A deceased friend and family, nothing was off limits in what was one of the most uncomfortable wars of words between the two rivals. With the MMA world still wrapping its head all over this heated exchange, Hooker seems to be the perfect backup plan for ‘The Baddy’ if things don’t go his way against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324.

Paddy Pimblett’s recent interview with the MMA Guru took a dark turn that maybe was expected from the English fighter. But what was unexpected was Hooker firing back.

“Lad, he (Justin Gaethje) is two years older than Dan Hooker,” Paddy Pimblett said. Dan Hooker couldn’t f***kin’ grapple a r****t off his ma.” Hooker didn’t let it slide. He immediately responded, calling Paddy Pimblett a “fat b***h.” But things got way too personal when ‘the Hangman’ brought up Pimblett’s deceased friend Ricky, who passed away in 2022, claiming that he had not been a good friend.

Now, UFC veteran Michael Bisping has stepped in, pointing to a possible motive behind this heated rivalry.

“If Paddy beats Justin, none of these matters, because they ain’t going to fight. But if he loses, if he loses, I think we might see this fight happen pretty quickly. Because remember, one week after UFC 324, I’ll be there. The week after, I’ll be there as well, in Sydney, Australia. UFC 325 is happening. Dan Hooker is going up against Benoit Saint-Denis,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel.

On January 24, Paddy Pimblett will take on Justin Gaethje for the interim belt, giving him a chance to challenge reigning champion Ilia Topuria later this summer. Even though the odds favor ‘The baddy’, Gaethje brings his experience and explosive power into the fight, with age being his only potential drawback.

The following week in Australia, Dan Hooker will step into the Octagon in front of his home crowd against Benoit Saint-Denis, looking to improve his standing in the division. Bisping believes that if Paddy Pimblett loses and the Aussie wins, the two fighters could face each other sooner rather than later.

“Whether he’s a good mate or a bad mate, none of that matters. You’re here for yourself. It’s me, myself, and Irene, for you, your family, your loved ones. You’re trying to build a better life. None of these people that you’re going to step foot in an octagon with are your friends. None of them gives a s**t about you. So yeah, it is all fair in love and war,” Bisping added.

Sure, that’s the reality of the fight game, but still, is it ever okay to drag someone’s mother into trash talk? It’s definitely a tough line to cross. The last time family got mentioned, it sparked major hype and even blockbuster matchups, like McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and Covington vs. Edwards at UFC 296. In both cases, the rivalries escalated, and the fighters’ relationships never recovered.

The trash-talking did not stop there. Pimblett took to X to claim that his comments were hypothetical, and the focus was on Hooker’s poor grappling skills, but it was the latter that made things personal. Hooker responded, claiming that Pimblett was never brave enough to talk to him face-to-face.

It is a thin line for trash-talking to turn from entertaining to downright ugly. Islam Makhachev has some advice for the fighters on that front.

UFC champ Islam Makhachev shares what fighters should keep in mind during trash talk

Dagestani fighters are known for their honor and discipline, setting the bar for how a true fighter should behave. At the same time, the UFC is all about entertainment and building hype. Islam Makhachev and his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov have made it clear that even among respected Dagestani-Russian fighters, there are boundaries.

Ahead of his UFC 322 fight against Maddalena, Islam Makhachev had some words of advice, not just for his opponent, but for every fighter. He revealed where to draw the line when it comes to trash-talking.

“I think every fighter understands where that line is. There are basic rules. Don’t insult honor, religion, family, parents. That’s all,” Islam Makhachev told Yuka MMA.

So, what do you think about the current level of trash talk in the UFC? Did Paddy Pimblett go too far or was it Dan Hooker that crossed the line? Drop your thoughts below.