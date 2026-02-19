Dan Ige Tattoos: Meaning and Story Behind His Chest, Arm, and Other Inks

Dan Ige doesn’t just carry damage from fights; he carries stories on his skin. With 20 UFC appearances and counting, the #14-ranked featherweight has built a résumé that’s all grind and pressure. As he lines up Melquizael Costa at UFC Fight Night 267 on February 21, the camera will catch more than combinations and clinches. It’ll catch the ink that’s become part of ‘50K’s identity.

You’ve probably noticed the dragon. Maybe the newer piece on his arm, too. Are they just aesthetic choices, or do they say something about how Ige sees himself as a fighter? Let’s break down what’s visible and the stories behind what it might mean.

All we know about Dan Ige’s chest tattoo

Dragons have been a part of human civilization since the beginning, appearing in various forms such as folklore and stories across different cultures and religions. Two places that prominently feature dragons are China and some countries in Europe, where perceptions of these mythical creatures differ significantly. In China, dragons are regarded as benevolent and auspicious beings, while in European folklore, they are often seen as malevolent creatures associated with destruction and chaos. Despite these contrasting interpretations, dragons share some similarities in physical appearance.

The dragon tattoo that Dan Ige has inked on his body resembles the Chinese dragon, often depicted as a serpent symbolizing power, wisdom, and protection. This particular representation of dragons emphasizes their positive attributes, reflecting the cultural reverence for these creatures in various societies.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige’s love for tattoos doesn’t stop there; he has further adorned his body with iconic mythological beings. Scroll down to learn more about his impressive collection.

Other ink on Dan Ige’s body

Ige added another standout piece after snapping a three-fight skid with a finish over Damon Jackson back in 2023. To honor his win, ’50K’ added a new tattoo of an Odin-like figure on his left hand, just below the elbow where his serpent dragon tattoo ends.

Odin, known as the ‘All-Father,’ is a Norse mythological figure associated with fate and wisdom. Ige took to his X account to unveil his new tattoo, writing, “New ink, power level going up.” Additionally, this featherweight contender has a tattoo on his right leg, which seems more like an artistic design rather than depicting another mythological figure.

As Ige heads into another tough matchup against Melquizael Costa, the tattoos won’t win rounds for him. But they do tell you how he frames the fight game: part battle, part journey.