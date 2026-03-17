“Dana Is Dana”: Anderson Silva Issues Blunt Message to UFC Stars Over Fighter Pay Dispute

Fighter pay is one of those topics that will never go away in MMA. Every few months, the same problem resurfaces, fans start arguing online, and Dana White ends up in the thick of it all again. Some fighters believe the UFC should pay more, while others believe everyone understands what they’re signing up for, and the discussion never ever ends. This time, what made the discussion interesting was not the issue itself, but the person who chose to speak about it.

Anderson Silva has had ups and downs with the UFC over the years, so most people wouldn’t be surprised if he used the opportunity to talk trash about the promotion. But instead, he chose a different strategy. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the former middleweight champion kept it simple, stating that the worst error fighters make is acting surprised after signing a deal they have agreed to, which he believes should not happen if everything is handled properly before the contract is finalized.

And honestly, his opinion carries weight, especially when the conversation turns to money, contracts, and how much influence fighters truly have once the deal is finalized. After all, Anderson Silva has experienced the financial side of the sport from every possible angle at this stage. He’s been the champion, the headliner, the veteran, and even the fighter on the wrong side of negotiations at times. So when the question of fighter pay arose again, the Brazilian didn’t speak as if he were eager to reignite old feuds. Instead, he spoke as if he had been through the system long enough to understand how it works, whether or not people like it.

Anderson Silva backs Dana White on the infamous fighter pay debate

“Well, it’s very hard to say something because when you sign a contract,” Anderson Silva said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “When you see the deal, you sign the contract; you know the deal you work. Your lawyer and your manager have to explain for you where you sign it.

And it’s very hard to say something bad about that situation or good about that situation, because every single one have your single problem.”

He also stated that he always tried to separate fighting from business, which helped him deal with problems in his own profession. Inside the cage, he concentrated on becoming a fighter. Outside the cage, he realized that the UFC is a business, and Dana White is running it the way he thinks is best, whether everyone agrees with him or not.

“Because everybody can say, ‘UFC don’t pay correctly the fighters and that and this,” he added. “But when you sign, you can’t talk about that. When you sign the contract, when you agree with everything you have in the contract, you can’t say nothing, and it’s very hard.

“And Dana is Dana, you know, Dana is Dana, bro. It’s not personal; it’s business.”

What makes Anderson Silva’s comment stand out is that he didn’t always have a good relationship with the UFC CEO. The two had public disagreements, and there were fights where Dana White openly criticized him. Despite this history, ‘The Spider’ claims it has never impacted his perspective on the sport’s business side.

It’s also worth noting that the Brazilian was one of the fighters who profited from the UFC’s antitrust settlement, which came after years of complaints about pay and contracts. Despite that, he feels that responsibility begins with the fighter before the pen touches the paper.

His message didn’t seem angry or defensive. If anything, it came across as guidance from someone who has seen every side of the game. For Anderson Silva, the bout takes place inside the cage. Everything else — the contracts, the money, the talks — is just business, and if you agree to a deal, you have to stick with it.