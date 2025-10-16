Dana White Abruptly Cuts ‘Russian Ronda Rousey’ and Three Others From the UFC

Breaking into the UFC is no easy feat, but surviving in the world’s premier MMA organization is an even greater challenge. The competition is relentless, the standards unforgiving, and one misstep can cost a fighter their place on the roster. Don’t believe it? Ask former undefeated flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev, whom many once saw as a future champion. But Dana White and the UFC matchmakers released him last year due to his “super difficult” nature to deal with.

Some believed the Dagestani prospect’s exit stemmed from his “boring” wrestling-heavy approach, but insiders know Dana White doesn’t tolerate anything that disrupts the promotion’s order or image. That same no-nonsense approach seems to be in play again. The UFC’s wrath has now fallen on fighters who recently tested the promotion’s patience. Following last weekend’s UFC Rio, a fresh wave of roster cuts has hit. Among those axed is the so-called ‘Russian Ronda’, along with three other fighters. Here’s a look at who got the call no fighter wants.

Dana White & UFC’s latest roster purge: Who’s out

According to Tom Feely, UFC preview writer for Sherdog.com, who revealed on X: “Four removals from the UFC.com roster: Irina Alekseeva, Andre Muniz, Justin Tafa, Brogan Walker.” At last week’s UFC Rio, Russian star Irina Alekseeva’s UFC journey came to an abrupt end when BJJ legend Bianca Mesquita handed the veteran her third consecutive loss in the promotion. As a result, the ‘Russian Ronda’ holds a 1-3 UFC record.

Meanwhile, Andre Muniz, following his defeat to Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 320, has struggled in the promotion with a 1-4 record over his last five outings. In addition, Justin Tafa has become a recurring challenge for Dana White and the UFC, alongside his brother Junior Tafa, due to repeated fight pullouts. Recently, Justin withdrew from two consecutive bouts.

Finally, 36-year-old women’s flyweight Brogan Walker’s three-fight losing streak was the main factor in her release from the promotion. On the other hand, the UFC’s latest release update does not include bantamweight contender Saimon Oliveira, who found himself at the center of controversy at UFC Rio.

The Brazilian missed weight by a staggering 8 pounds over the limit and then fell to a submission defeat, leaving him still searching for his first UFC victory. Now sitting at 0-3 in the promotion, many critics suggest Oliveira could “100%” get fired soon, facing the chopping block similar to what happened with Christopher Ewert at UFC 317. Yet, despite this rough start, the UFC conspicuously omitted Oliveira’s name from its latest list of released fighters.

Saimon Oliveira speaks out following UFC Rio defeat

Saimon Oliveira may have avoided being cut by Dana White & Co., but the Brazilian fighter has already forfeited half of his fight purse after missing weight by nearly 10 pounds. Last week, Oliveira grabbed attention on the card due to his name being similar to UFC legend Charles Oliveira, the event headliner. However, it was Saimon, not the “OG” Oliveira, who drew the spotlight.

Despite the criticism, Oliveira can take some relief knowing that the promotion is not releasing him. However, his happiness was short-lived as the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission has now suspended him. On October 11, the commission handed a 180-day layoff to several fighters, including Oliveira, citing a proximal rupture of the anterior band of the MCL complex as the reason.

Nevertheless, the commission could lift the suspension if an orthopedic specialist clears Oliveira to compete. Following this setback, Oliveira appeared to embrace the lesson. In fact, he shared his reflections in a recent Instagram post. Accompanied by a selfie, he wrote: “I may fall, I may make mistakes, but I won’t stop, because my love for this is greater than any obstacle. Let’s go.”

Looking ahead, what do you think lies in store for Saimon Oliveira’s UFC career? With three fights and no victories so far, could his next bout be make-or-break for the Brazilian contender? Share your thoughts below.