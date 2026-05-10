Dana White Addresses Betting Scandal Over Brady-Buckley After UFC 328

Just hours before UFC 328, the betting line for the marquee welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley shifted dramatically. Buckley, the underdog, suddenly flipped to favorite, forcing several sportsbooks to pull the fight from their platforms entirely. The highly unusual betting activity drew widespread attention across the MMA community.

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Despite the chaos surrounding it, the fight was allowed to move ahead as usual. Sean Brady went on to dominate Joaquin Buckley across five rounds, winning by unanimous decision with scorecards reading 30-25, 30-25, 30-27. This means that anyone who had backed Sean Brady after the line moved likely walked away with a substantial profit.

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Reporters asked Dana White about the movement at the UFC 328 post-fight press conference. He dismissed major concerns, pointing to the card’s larger popularity as the reason for the highly irregular betting activity.

“Yeah, are you sh—ng me?” Dana White remarked. “Of course, I heard about it. I have been hearing this all afternoon. This card had a lot of heat on it, and I told you, this thing pulled massive numbers on Paramount+. So, it’s not surprising for a card this good and a fight like that for the line to move.”

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The UFC has dealt with betting controversies before. One of the more recent examples was when the promotion had to let go of Isaac Dulgarian after the FBI opened an investigation into his bout with Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110 in November 2025, following suspicious betting activities hours before the bout. Since then, several UFC fights have come under scrutiny for irregular betting activity.

The promotion previously pulled the fight between Michael Johnson and Alexander Hernandez from its first Paramount+ event at UFC 324 in January amid concerns over unusual betting activity. However, the UFC later resumed holding bouts despite sportsbooks continuing to flag irregular betting patterns.

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Similar concerns surfaced ahead of the Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson bout at UFC 326, yet the promotion allowed the fight to proceed. The same approach was seemingly taken for Buckley vs. Brady at UFC 328, largely because of the bout’s importance to the card and the attention surrounding the event.

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Now, Sean Brady has also reportedly reacted to the situation, brushing aside the speculation while focusing on the big win of his career.

Sean Brady’s reaction to the UFC 328 betting controversy

Although Sean Brady defeated Joaquin Buckley dominantly, the lopsided result only fueled fans’ suspicions that the fight may have been compromised. However, veteran MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter later revealed that he had spoken directly with Brady following the bout.

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According to Bronsteter, the welterweight contender confirmed that the UFC had contacted him earlier in the day regarding the suspicious betting activity. Brady reportedly found the situation surprising and reassured them that he would beat Buckley.

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“Just spoke to Sean Brady who told me that he was contacted earlier today by the UFC in regards to the irregular line movement in the direction of his opponent,” Bronsteter revealed on X. “He was surprised by the call, assured them that he was okay and that he was planning to dominate Buckley. He told me that aside from a small cut that he received four weeks ago, that he was totally healthy going into the fight.”

The lopsided scorecards have done little to quiet speculation about what triggered the line movement in the first place. Sean Brady has accounted for his side of it, but the source of the unusual betting activity ahead of the fight still remains unexplained.