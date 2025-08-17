Dana White Addresses $20M Lie About UFC’s Investment in Las Vegas After Paramount Deal

For a long time, fans had been calling for Dana White and Co. to get out of the Apex for Fight Nights and into arenas. However, the Apex trend still remains, and guess what? There were even reports that the promotion could be looking to expand the establishment. But it appears that those reports do not hold any weight, as the CEO has now dismissed them completely in an angry rant.

Dana White mentioned that the Apex is currently undergoing construction work, speaking about it at the end of last year while revealing that the project had $20 million invested in it. Reports that the Apex’s expansion plan also included plans to accommodate around ten thousand fans first surfaced on Las Vegas Sports Biz, which claimed that UFC COO Hunter Campbell “confirmed” it. If we take a look at the Apex, it’s nothing but a warehouse where fighters are not even allowed to have their family at cage-side to make some space for those with VIP tickets. Some people may think that it needs to increase its capacity.

However, Dana White claims that the whole report was nothing but a “lie.” In an angry diatribe, he took shots at the people who shared this news without any credible sources. The UFC has been making record profits for the past couple of years, so many people may have believed that these reports are true. Moreover, the Las Vegas-based promotion also penned a new $7.7 billion deal with Paramount for its next TV deal. The CEO claimed that changes are to be expected, but the change is not coming to the Apex in terms of seating capacity, and it doesn’t look like he wants to entertain such proposals.

“That was the biggest bulls–t story ever written,” Dana White stated during the post-fight UFC 319 presser. “It’s f—ing unbelievable that they quoted people that literally said nothing to them. Never spoke to them or anything… That entire story was a f—ing absolute bulls–t lie. [It’s] the craziest thing we’ve ever seen.”



via Imago UFC Fight Pass Presents – Walsh vs Runowski Weigh-In, 3Arena, Dublin 19/9/2024 UFC CEO and President Dana White Dana White 19/9/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/LaszloxGeczox LG_002573

Furthermore, Dana White also shared his honest thoughts about expanding the Apex in the future. While he dismissed it, as we’ve mentioned above, the CEO also ridiculed those people who believe that Apex can become a grand arena.

Dana White gives his honest thoughts on Apex’s expansion

$20 million is not a small amount, so it begs the question about what kind of expansion Dana White was talking about. Although he did not specify what kind of construction is going on during the recent press conference, Dana White claimed that the establishment is not a venue that will ever be able to hold around five to ten thousand people. White appeared surprised to hear such speculation.

Dana White even questioned the head of PR in the UFC, in a light-hearted manner, about how such stories surface in the media. But in the end, he maintained that there is no truth to any of those rumors regarding their $20 million investment in the Apex. “If you look at the construction that’s going on at the Apex, to even think that it’s gonna be a ten-thousand-seater arena [is ridiculous],” the 56-year-old added. “That’s f—ing unbelievable. Complete lie. Everything about that story was a lie.”

Well, some fighters may feel bummed out, but the Apex is going to stay as it is, and they will have to fight there without many people in the crowd. Regardless, what do you think of Dana White’s comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.