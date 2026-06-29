Dana White Addresses UFC Baku Controversy as Alex Pereira Backs New Petition to Ban Herb Dean

UFC’s return to Azerbaijan made some serious headlines, but it seems like they’re for all the wrong reasons. The biggest talking point from UFC Baku wasn’t just Sharaputdin Magomedov‘s comeback win over Michel Pereira. It was Herb Dean‘s decision not to take a point away despite repeated fouls that many believed changed the outcome of the fight.

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Now, UFC CEO Dana White has finally responded to the rising criticism of the veteran referee. During the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO was asked if he thought Herb Dean had “lost a step” following another controversial night in the Octagon.

“I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that question,” Dana White replied. “But that’s not up to me; that’s up to the commission.”

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The head honcho was further asked whether he had seen the online petition shared by former two-division champion Alex Pereira, calling for the 55-year-old referee to be removed from officiating UFC fights.

“No, but I heard about it,” White said. “There is no MMA in my algorithm. Unless she tells me, I don’t know.”

For the unaware, the referee made bad press yet again after Saturday’s co-main event, in which Michel Pereira dropped Magomedov early before losing via unanimous decision. Throughout the first round, ‘Shara Bullet’ received several warnings for grabbing Pereira’s hair while defending on the ground.

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To the surprise of many, Herb Dean repeatedly stopped the action to issue warnings but never deducted a point. The referee also refused to penalize Magomedov for a subsequent eye poke, leaving many fans and fighters frustrated with the officiating.

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Had Sharaputdin Magomedov lost a point for the repeated fouls, the bout would have ended in a draw rather than a unanimous decision victory. So, it was no surprise that Michel Pereira made his feelings known after the fight.

“In MMA, there are rules,” the Brazilian wrote on social media. “They must be applied with the same level of rigor to everyone. Respecting the rules means protecting the integrity of the sport and ensuring justice inside the Octagon.

“My opponent was warned several times and was not punished. When a rule is ignored, the result is compromised. Where’s the criterion, @herbdeanmma?”

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‘Demolidor’ later shared an online petition demanding that Herb Dean be banned from officiating UFC fights, and Alex Pereira quickly threw his support behind it. ‘Poatan’ shared the petition with his 8.7 million Instagram followers, along with another post criticizing Dean’s performance with the caption, “coward.”

This isn’t the first time Alex Pereira has openly insulted Dean. Earlier this month, the heavyweight criticized the referee for failing to intervene in what he believed were illegal strikes to the back of Ciryl Gane‘s head. It is also worth noting that Alex Pereira isn’t the only UFC star questioning Dean’s officiating.

Tom Aspinall joins Alex Pereira in criticizing Herb Dean after UFC Baku

Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall also commented on the controversy after witnessing Sharaputdin Magomedov repeatedly avoid punishment despite numerous warnings.

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As footage of the fight circulated on social media, people questioned why Herb Dean never enforced the rules after repeatedly stopping the action to warn ‘Shara Bullet.’

So, Tom Aspinall also joined the conversation with a sarcastic post on his Instagram Story.

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“MMA doesn’t have ‘rules’ anymore,” he wrote alongside a clip from the co-main event. “It’s just ‘suggestions,'” Aspinall added with a crying-laughing emoji.

The reaction quickly resonated with fans who believed Michel Pereira had been on the wrong end of inconsistent officiating throughout the bout. However, for now, Dana White has stated clearly that the UFC has no control over Dean’s future, claiming that referee assignments and assessments are handled by athletic commissions rather than the promotion.

However, with active fighters such as Michel Pereira, Alex Pereira, and now Tom Aspinall publicly criticizing one of the sport’s most recognizable officials, the debate surrounding Dean’s performance is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.