Dana White Adds $4.3M to Illustrious UFC Record After Burning $25M in Vegas

Dana White is a high roller—he wins big, but when he loses, the numbers are staggering. According to a report from Casion[dot]org, the UFC CEO owes $25 million to Red Rocks Casino—and the real figure could be much higher. The outlet claims White’s gambling habits may have led to over $50 million in debt extended to him “so that he could play high-limit baccarat and blackjack” at the Summerlin, Nevada, casino. But it’s not all bad news.

While Dana White’s personal finances appear to be sinking deeper into debt, the UFC itself is thriving. On September 6, the promotion returned to France for UFC Paris at the Accor Arena—its fourth consecutive annual event in the country. Headlined by a middleweight clash between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, the card also showcased stars like Benoit Saint Denis and delivered a UFC record nine knockouts. Financially, the event was just as successful.

UFC Paris shatters previous records

A sold-out crowd of 15,724 fans filled the arena, creating an electric atmosphere that cemented Paris as a key UFC destination. According to Fight Basics on Instagram, “This UFC PARIS box office beats all previous records with $4.331 million in revenue.” The post further noted, “From the other 2025 Non-Apex, Non-Riyadh, Non-Shanghai Fight Nights, only UFC London generated more money. ($4,711,410).”

UFC London, headlined by the welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady, drew 18,583 fans and remains the highest-grossing UFC Fight Night event, surpassing the previous record of UFC Louisville at $2.5 million. Ticket prices played a role in the comparison—UFC Paris had a minimum entry cost of €105.80, while London’s cheapest tickets were priced at £110. So, while UFC Paris was a major success, it fell just short of overtaking UFC London.

In the meantime, Performance of the Night bonuses were handed out like candy.

Who is getting paid by Dana White?

At UFC Paris, four fighters received Performance of the Night bonuses and walked away $50,000 richer. Local favorite Benoît Saint Denis thrilled the Paris crowd in the co-main event, submitting Mauricio Ruffy with a face crank in the second round. This victory earned him his fifth overall UFC bonus.

Mason Jones also made big bucks, earning his first bonus since his 2021 debut. He overwhelmed Bolaji Oki with relentless elbows en route to a brutal stoppage. Former PFL tournament champion Ante Delija made a statement in his UFC debut, as he finished ranked contender Marcin Tybura in the opening round and earned his bonus.

Kaue Fernandes dismantled Harry Hardwick with vicious leg kicks, forcing a stoppage just over three minutes into the fight, and collected his bonus.

UFC’s return to France was clearly a huge success with the fans. With the event nearly matching UFC London’s record revenue, it was the cherry on top of an already thrilling night. Could this signal more overseas events in the future? What were your thoughts on UFC Paris?