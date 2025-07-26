Dana White Adds to Dwayne Johnson’s Gesture as Hulk Hogan Gets Special Tribute at UFC Abu Dhabi

This past week has been a heartbreaking one for the worlds of pop culture and professional wrestling, as fans around the globe mourn the loss of an all-time great—Hulk Hogan. Born Terry Bollea, the WWE icon passed away at the age of 71 following cardiac arrest, leaving behind an unmatched legacy and a deep void in the hearts of millions who idolized him. ‘The Hulkster’ wasn’t just a superstar; he was the face of wrestling during its golden era.

Without his larger-than-life persona and unmatched charisma, professional wrestling might never have evolved into the multibillion-dollar industry it is today. Hulk Hogan helped build the very foundation on which modern wrestling now stands. Though his in-ring prime was decades ago, his legacy reached far beyond the squared circle. His name became deeply embedded in American pop culture, with a presence that extended into television and worldwide fame.

Now that he’s gone, the world collectively mourns his passing. Among those honoring his memory were Dana White’s UFC and Dwayne Johnson, both paying heartfelt tribute to the iconic legend.

Dwayne Johnson and Dana White paid tribute to Hulk Hogan

In recent years, ‘The Hulkster’ had been undergoing several medical procedures and was reportedly recovering from a heart attack. Unfortunately, destiny had different plans, and just 13 days shy of his 72nd birthday, the legend took his final breath. His passing stunned fans of all generations. Tributes flooded in from across the entertainment and sports worlds. Even the UFC—under the same TKO umbrella as WWE—paid homage.

At UFC Abu Dhabi, the company’s first major event in the Middle East for 2025, the broadcasting team honored Hulk Hogan with a powerful on-air tribute, recognizing his contributions to the shared legacy of combat sports and entertainment. Among the many heartfelt messages, one of the most powerful came from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

A fellow WWE legend, Hollywood star, and current TKO board member, The Rock took to Instagram to share an emotional video clip of his iconic match with ‘The Hulkster’ , accompanied by a deeply personal message: “You may have ‘passed the torch’ to me that night, but you, my friend… You ‘drew the house’ meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way to becoming the greatest of all time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

“From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever… Thank you for the house, brother… Thank you, for the house. RIP Terry Bollea aka Hulk Hogan,” The Rock continued.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul Join the World in Honoring ‘The Hulkster’

Among the many tributes pouring in for Hulk Hogan, Jake Paul and Logan Paul have also shared their heartfelt messages. Much like the WWE legend in his prime, the Paul brothers have built careers marked by controversy, massive followings, and crossover appeal. Despite operating in different sporting realms, both felt a deep connection to the wrestling legend.

Following the heartbreaking news of ‘Hulkamania’s passing, Jake Paul took to X and wrote: “What the f— brother! RIP Legend Always appreciated your kind words and encouragement. Hulk Hogan brought WWE to the masses globally. Rest easy.” Hulk Hogan had shown support for Jake Paul during his boxing journey and was even spotted in his corner during last year’s bout against Mike Perry, held inside Tampa, Florida.

Shortly after, Logan Paul shared his own tribute. Having walked the path Hulk Hogan once dominated and even hosting him on his podcast, Logan reflected on the impact Terry Boulder had on his life and career. He wrote: “Talk about a legacy Hulk’s existence will leave an everlasting ripple effect on sports & culture… he’s shaped the universe that I now call home and I’m so grateful for the time I got to spend with him. RIP Legend.”

Online fan discourse offers another dimension to his enduring legacy. On Reddit’s r/WWE, fans flooded threads with anecdotes of watching Hogan on TV as kids, while others debated how his legacy is reshaped by both his peak era and controversies. One user summed it up: “Hulkamania defined my childhood—even when the man fell from grace later, that energy never left the memories.” This duality signals how complex the public memory of Hogan has become, even among ardent fans.

Without a doubt, someone may never truly fill the void Hulk Hogan leaves behind. Nevertheless, during his remarkable career, he gave fans countless moments to cherish and celebrate. So tell us—what’s your favorite ‘Mr. America’ moment in WWE? Drop your thoughts below.