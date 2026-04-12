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Dana White Adds New Fight for White House Card on Donald Trump’s Request

Sudeep Sinha

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Apr 12, 2026 | 12:35 AM EDT

HomeUFC

Dana White Adds New Fight for White House Card on Donald Trump’s Request

Sudeep Sinha

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Link Copied!

Apr 12, 2026 | 12:35 AM EDT

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UFC Freedom 250 may have just become even more exciting. UFC CEO Dana White has added one of the winners from Saturday night’s UFC 327 to the White House card, which was already stacked with jaw-dropping bouts, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane. So, the question is: who is this fighter? And who will he face?

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“Dana White just announced Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis has been added to the White House card,” wrote ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

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Josh Hokit and Curtis Blaydes entered fight night following one of the most bizarre build-ups in recent memory. Hokit grabbed headlines with his multiple personas and pre-fight antics. Although Blaydes remained impervious to the theatrics, he ultimately came up short inside the Octagon. Hokit edged out Blaydes in a chaotic, back-and-forth war, earning a split decision after three grueling rounds.

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After the fight, color commentator Joe Rogan appears to have nudged Dana White to add Hokit to the card, while President Donald Trump asked Rogan to add Derrick Lewis as well. 

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“I’ve got one for you guys, I’m sure you guys just saw the Hokit fight, right?” White said. “So about an hour ago, the president leaned over to me and said ‘why isn’t Derrick Lewis on the White House card’, and I said ‘hold on a second Mr President’.

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“I stepped away and called Derrick Lewis and said ‘Derrick, the President just asked me why you’re not on the card, do you wanna fight on the White House card?’ he said, ‘of course I do’. Then the Hokit fight plays out and Joe Rogan says, is there still room on the White House card? 

“I went back and talked to him, Hokit vs Derrick Lewis was just added to the White House card in the last 10 minutes. President Trump built half the fight, Joe Rogan built the other. Both guys have accepted and agreed to fight so we’re adding one more to the White House. Pretty bada** how that came together organically.”

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Interestingly, this could be the perfect fight for the card, especially since one fight from the card had previously fallen apart.

Dana White rocked after the UFC White House card lost a fight

The historic event at the White House lawn, backed by Donald Trump, is scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn, with a full lineup, which was revealed during UFC 326. However, speaking during a live stream, White admitted the promotion suffered a last-minute blow.

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“I’ll tell you something about the White House fight,” he said. “We’ve been working on this thing non-stop, and one of the fights literally just fell out when I walked in here.

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“I think Hunter [Campbell] k***ed himself. One of the fights fell off tonight, brutal.”

It remains unclear which bout has been scrapped, but the disruption complicates plans for a quick turnaround announcement. Despite the setback, the UFC is still pushing ahead, and now, that fight appears to have been replaced by Hokit vs. Lewis.

Are you excited about the newly added fight? 

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Sudeep Sinha

4,257 Articles

Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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