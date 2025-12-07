Dana White Admits He Doesn’t “Give a Sh*t” About Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC Ranking

At the UFC Qatar main event, Arman Tsarukyan defended his #1 lightweight contender ranking with a dominant second-round submission over Dan Hooker. With that victory, many expected him to face Ilia Topuria next, possibly in 2026, but Dana White’s UFC 324 announcement of Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje for the interim title showed that Tsarukyan isn’t in their plans. Now, the UFC CEO has made his path even tougher, showing little concern for the Armenian’s top contender status.

“I wouldn’t say that he’s the odd man out. He had an opportunity, and you guys know how that played out. He’s gonna have to work his way back. I don’t give a s—t what the number says. He’s gonna have to work his way back. It’s just too much goes into this for those type of things to happen,” Dana White said at the UFC 323 post-fight presser.

“We were talking back in my room tonight all the crazy s—t that happened over the last 20-something years, but you can’t do that. You can get the opportunity, but it can’t end that way. So he’s gotta work his way back.” White added.

This is a developing story….