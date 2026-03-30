Dana White Admits to Changing Son’s Delivery Date for His Favorite UFC Fighter’s Fight

For Dana White, business has always been personal, but one decision made his dedication feel like an obsession, involving his favorite fighter and the birth of his own son. Back in 2001, his childhood friends Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta bought the UFC for around $2 million and put White in charge of running the promotion. He took over when the UFC was still struggling and far from the global powerhouse it is today.

Over time, Dana White proved his impact. As a result, he transformed the UFC into the biggest name in MMA, leaving other promotions behind. The company now stands as a billion-dollar powerhouse, and he built a massive fortune along the way. However, he reached that level by making serious sacrifices. One of those sacrifices came when he adjusted his son’s due date so he could attend a fight featuring one of his favorite fighters.

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“My son Aidan, when she was pregnant with him, the due date was the Chuck Liddell fight. And I said to the doctor,” Dana White said on BigBoyTV posted on X by ‘Home of Fight’. “This ain’t gonna work. This doesn’t work for me. So we scheduled the C-section to take him early.

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When the baby’s due, dude. Right. Yeah, the baby’s due, let’s go. But y’all did a C-section on Saturday, on the Chuck Liddell fight. That was the date they pinpointed.”

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While speaking on the podcast, Dana White could not recall the opponent’s name, but it was most likely Vitor Belfort. The bout took place at UFC 37.5 on June 22, 2002, where Chuck Liddell defeated Belfort by unanimous decision. The timeline closely matches Aidan’s birth, which later surfaced through social media birthday posts. So, the fight remains a notable moment in MMA history, and the story behind it has become a memorable one for the White family.

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This is not the first time the Bossman has shared the story. Back in March 2024, he spoke about it while appearing on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. Usman appreciated White’s mindset as a serious businessman. Now, the story has resurfaced and sparked mixed reactions from fans.

The internet is divided over Dana White changing his son’s birth date

Dana White married Anne White in 1996, turning their high school romance into a lasting marriage. The couple has three children: Dana White III, born in 2001; Aidan White, born in 2002; and their daughter, Savannah White, born in 2006. Together, they form a close-knit family.

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Recently, fans learned that White adjusted the timing around the birth of his middle child, and reactions split. One fan commented, “Wishing the White family all the best with their new arrival!” while another wrote, “What a f–king weirdo.”

Although few people support changing a child’s birth date, this decision clearly showcases Dana White’s business-focused mindset. He has always treated the UFC like his own child, and through relentless hard work, sweat, and determination, he has turned a debt-ridden promotion into a billion-dollar powerhouse, even while it faced bans in several states, including New York.

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Naturally, some fans still respect that dedication. One fan said, “Honestly, that’s some real nigga shit. Y’all could learn a thing or two, lock in,” while another added, “That’s a hilarious coincidence! Priorities in life are sometimes truly unpredictable.”

Despite putting the UFC first, White has also faced criticism over fighter pay. Still, he showed deep emotional attachment to the company, especially when he sold it in 2016 to WME-IMG. Reports suggested he struggled to hide his disappointment upon hearing the news.

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At the same time, the birth rescheduling continues to divide opinion. One fan wrote, “So he compromised his kid’s health for the sake of a lidel fight,” while another defended him, saying, “Only Dana White would reschedule a C-section like it’s a fight card UFC always comes first.”

Beyond business, White has long admired Chuck Liddell, who also remains a fan favorite. Interestingly, Dana White is not the only one facing tough choices. For instance, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka is also expecting a child, with the due date falling close to his upcoming title fight scheduled for April 11.

At the upcoming May event, Procházka will face rising star Carlos Ulberg as he aims to cement himself as a two-time LHW champion. How do you feel about individuals in the sports world making such significant personal sacrifices for their careers? Drop your thoughts below.