Dana White Admits UFC Rankings Make No Sense After Top-15 Fighter’s Questionable Placement

AI is slowly conquering the globe, and now, following UFC’s partnership with Meta in April 2025, it is making inroads into the world of combat sports. It might need to fix some of the major flaws in the UFC, and Dana White agrees.

New year, but same old problems for the UFC. The ranking system, once again, faces criticism. One name that raised some eyebrows was the inclusion of Colby Covington in the list of the top 15 fighters. Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports voiced his concerns about the ranking system, and UFC President Dana White agreed.

“I gotta be honest, bugs about the rankings specifically. In the latest rankings update, Colby Covington was moved down just one slot in the Welterweight rankings. The guy has fought once in 752 days and lost. His last win was in March of 2022. How does a guy like that stay in the top 15 for years after not fighting?” interviewer Robbie questioned White, to which the UFC President agreed, calling it a great point.

When it was brought to White’s attention that Geoff Neal was moved just one spot above Covington, the UFC President replied to Robie Fox, saying that the Barstool Sports reporter was, “Absolutely right.”

Since his last victory against Jorge Masvidal in March 2022, Colby Covington has only fought twice and lost both bouts against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley. The three-time welterweight title contender is ranked 14th in the division.

In another questionable move in the same division, Shavkat Rakhmonov has jumped one place above Ian Garry after being out of action since his UFC 310 fight against Garry in December 2024. ‘Nomad’ now takes the number 2 spot, while Garry, who recently defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, has slipped to number 3.

Currently, the UFC rankings are done by a group of journalists and members from various media outlets. They rank fighters from each division. The ranking system has often been criticized, and the voting panel has lost its credibility. Thus, White shifts towards a new ranking system, which would also be on the MMA community’s radar, as it is a non-human-based system.

With that said, Colby Covington’s inactivity inside the Octagon might continue, as he is targeting a different promotion.

Colby Covington plans to dominate a former UFC middleweight champion

Colby Covington is all set to lock horns this weekend against Luke Rockhold at Real American Freestyle (RAF) 05 on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The main event will take place inside the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

With a significant size disadvantage, Covington’s quest to end his losing streak comes into question. Rockhold, who held the UFC middleweight championship, also competed in the light heavyweight division. However, ‘Chaos’ is confident in his wrestling skills and plans to overcome the odds.

“Usually in MMA, we’re pulling guard or chasing submissions. Now it’s getting back to my first true love: freestyle wrestling. Being able to toss guys. I’m going to dump Luke Rockhold on his neck. I want to suplex him and make him land on his neck for a five-point move and make the whole crowd go ‘wooo.’ I’m cocky, but I back it up,” Covington stated days before his match.

As he continues to stay away from the Octagon amid his RAF match, it raises questions over his UFC future. The voting panel will further come under pressure to reconsider its ranking. The influx of promising talent and compelling match-ups in the division suggests his UFC career might be nearing its end.