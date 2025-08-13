Dana White Already Declares UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev Fight of the Night After Disappointing DWCS Outing

Dana White isn’t hiding his frustration after the latest edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. The ninth season premiered Tuesday night, but with only one fighter securing a stoppage win, the UFC CEO surely felt that the performances fell short of expectations. While the series is known for producing fireworks and giving rising fighters a chance to earn a UFC contract, Week 1 of the 2024 season left White unimpressed. So now, his eyes are set on UFC 319.

The Contender Series takes place outside of the UFC’s official events at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with the head honcho and his matchmakers looking for future stars from cageside. In 2024, 42 fighters signed contracts, with 31 of 49 bouts ending in knockouts or submissions, a trend White intends to continue.

However, victory alone does not guarantee a contract; fighters must make a lasting impression. And this week, the spark was surely lacking. Backstage after the show, White did not mince words. “Forget about me and the people that are watching. Don’t waste your time. This is your opportunity. We only do this once a year. This is your time to shine,” he stated.

He further added, “If you’re coming here to the Contender Series and you don’t know how this show works, don’t even waste your time,” and “You know what we expect here. You know what we’re looking for. And it didn’t happen tonight. That’s for sure.” Well, his stern words surely served as both a warning and a challenge to fighters hoping to make it to the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

But despite his frustration, Dana White is already looking ahead to UFC 319 in Chicago, as he has already dubbed the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight as the possible Fight of the Night. He said in the DWCS post-event press conference, “I’m really excited about tonight,” he stated before the event. “You know, the main event should be unbelievable and probably the fight of the night.”

Well, we can’t blame him for being so hyped about the fight. After all, it has been described as one of the most competitive title fights of the year. Even top contender Bo Nickal has noted Chimaev’s grappling advantage over the champion’s superior cardio, suggesting a clash of styles that could live up to White’s “Fight of the Night” prediction.

With the UFC returning to Chicago for the first time in years, fans expect an electrifying atmosphere and a main event worthy of the hype. And while the latest edition of the Dana White Contender Series failed to deliver, Khamzat Chimaev’s training partner did manage to secure a UFC contract with the only stoppage win of the night.

Khamzat Chimaev’s training partner secures UFC contract after short-notice win

Just when it seemed like the Contender Series season opening might be one of the most forgettable nights at the Apex, Khamzat Chimaev‘s longtime training partner flipped the script. Baysangur Susurkaev arrived on seven days’ notice and produced precisely what Dana White had hoped for: a highlight reel finish that warranted a UFC contract.

Susurkaev entered the cage against Murtaza Talha with only seven days’ notice and made an immediate impression. After a few tight opening exchanges, the 24-year-old found his moment and delivered a brutal body kick that folded Talha instantly. The sound of the hit and Talha’s response said it all: this wasn’t just a finish; it was the kind of statement that earns you a spot in the UFC in one blow.

It was the crisp, violent finish that White had been hoping for all night. Susurkaev, now 9-0 with eight knockouts, has quickly gone from a last-minute fill-in to one of the UFC’s newest middleweight prospects. With Chimaev headlining UFC 319 this weekend, the Allstars Training Center has a lot to be excited about coming into fight night.