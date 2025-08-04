Dana White and UFC Face Internal Trouble From Jon Jones’ Latest Move, Ex-Title Contender Confirms

Many UFC fighters, past and present, have started their own promotions, and while some of them are still running, others have faced failure. Then there are some fight promotions where the rules, format, and the whole sport have a twist, and that’s where Dirty Boxing Championship comes to the fore. Abbreviated as DBX, the fight promotion is co-owned by consensus GOAT Jon Jones and former UFC fighter Mike Perry.

DBX has seen a rapid rise in popularity this year, attracting many former UFC fighters as well. Former title contender Yoel Romero, who’s still going strong at 48 years old, also competed in Jon Jones and Mike Perry’s promotion, scoring two knockout wins in two fights. ‘Soldier of God’ even warned Dana White that the Dirty Boxing Championship will give the UFC a run for its money in the coming years.

“DBX in five years? Remember, there are many fighters coming from the UFC. Many athletes who were in the UFC. There are also many new athletes and talent on the streets,” Yoel Romero stated on the ‘Overdogs Podcast’. “Without any fear of being mistaken, DBX will be a promotion that will be trouble for the UFC… because it’s a mix.”



DBX is nothing like the UFC, as it’s boxing, but with custom rules since fighters can elbow their opponents. There is no kicking, which Yoel Romero claims to be a relief for fighters because this lets them have career longevity. So, having the opportunity to continue fighting at the top, even at an age when most athletes tend to retire, is going to attract fighters, which can spell doom for Dana White and the UFC.

“First of all, athletes don’t suffer much damage. Their hands are protected. Okay, sure, there are cuts with elbows, but that’s just adrenaline. It just cuts. The athlete gets stitches, and he’ll be fighting again soon. But there are no kicks… It will be more enduring for athletes and the promotion,” Yoel Romero added. “What will give you the continuity of being at the top of the competition is having athletes competing. They stay healthy. And that’s why I’m telling you that the future of DBX is guaranteed.”

via Imago May 4, 2023, Newark, NJ, NEWARK, NJ, United States: Newark NJ – May 4: Dana White speaks to the press and the fans at UFC288 – Sterling vs Cejudo – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Prudential Center on May 4, 2023 in Newark, NJ Newark, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230504_zsa_p175_038 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Well, MMA is already in a state of recession, according to many experts. So, the emergence of a hybrid combat sport may contribute to it. After all. Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is growing in popularity, too. Jon Jones could be seeing another successful venture here, but this time, it’s outside the Octagon. Moreover, his partner, Mike Perry, claims that they are not here to take over the sporting industry. They are aiming to build a “culture.”

Jon Jones’s business partner claims DBX will create a ‘culture’

While taking pride in claiming how “violent” and “wild” fights in the Dirty Boxing Championship can be, Mike Perry claimed that their aim with the promotion of custom boxing rules is to cater to the new generation of fans and fighters. Some people may want change, and Jon Jones’s partner claims they are giving them just that while aiming to set a new standard in the fight world.

“Dirty Boxing is exactly what it sounds like. Real fights, real pressure, and no place to hide… Dirty Boxing Championship isn’t just a promotion, it’s a cultural shift,” Mike Perry stated a couple of months ago. “We’re taking everything we’ve learned from decades of combat sports and creating something more authentic, more dynamic, and more relevant to the next generation.”

Well, the UFC is one of the biggest sporting organizations and leagues in the entire world. So, DBX still has ways to go, but it’ll be interesting to see Dana White facing competition from one of his biggest stars, Jon Jones, of whom he’s always spoken so highly. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section down below.