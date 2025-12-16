Dana White Announcement Looms as Ilia Topuria’s Future Gets UFC Insiders’ Verdict

Just a month ago, Ilia Topuria stunned the MMA world when he announced a “break” from competition until the first quarter of 2026, stepping away despite holding the title to focus on personal matters. Then during this week, he escalated the situation by posting a lengthy, onetime social media statement which shed light upon “false allegations of domestic abuse.”

With this latest disclosure, Ilia Topuria hinted that he might extend his hiatus. His absence has prompted the UFC to schedule an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. However, a recent claim from a UFC insider suggests that the upcoming interim title bout might actually be for the vacant lightweight championship. Is that really the case?

Fans Read Between the Lines

The buzz heated up when UFC internet personality Nina Marie Daniele shared new content featuring Gaethje. The full clip is now available on Instagram. “What Justin Gaethje would ask Dana White for Christmas! Watch Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Paramount UFC,” wrote Nina Drama on IG.

An MMA page on X, Dovy, shared a screenshot of the exchange, which quickly went viral. Fans immediately questioned the wording, particularly the reference to the title being “vacant.”

The phrase “vacant” has since fueled debate across the MMA community.as everyone is busy speculating what Nina might know.

Even so, the story has already taken a new turn, as speculation grows that Dana White and the UFC are backing Pimblett as a future champion. While neither Ilia Topuria nor Dana White has confirmed whether they will vacate the lightweight title, Nina Marie Daniele’s comment has reignited debate.

Amid the unfolding chaos, a recent statement from UFC veteran Daniel Cormier further highlighted the promotion’s strict approach toward inactive champions, which could lend Nina Marie Daniele’s statement some credibility.

Daniel Cormier warns Ilia Topuria as Dana White grows impatient

Gone are the days when a UFC champion could take a year off without fighting. Earlier this year, Dana White and the UFC revised several rules, tightening restrictions on champions. Back in early 2025, when Ilia Topuria aimed to become a two-division champion and moved up to lightweight to follow in the footsteps of his idol Conor McGregor and hold two divisions simultaneously, UFC featherweight star Diego Lopes made the organization’s stance clear.

Diego Lopes explained that the UFC no longer allows champions to move up a weight class without vacating their current title. Now, with ‘El Matador’ taking an unexpected break, Daniel Cormier has delivered a stark dose of reality. Cormier warned that if the UFC continues to hold the lightweight division, they could strip Topuria of his title. He also believes that a decision on Topuria’s championship status could come soon.

“There used to be a time when an interim champion could be crowned, and it might be a year before they fought the actual champion. Cain Velasquez was an interim champion for about a year and a half; there was leniency for how much time you could spend away and still hold on to the championship. I DON’T believe that’s the case today. I don’t know that we have the runway to be as inactive and remain champion as we did before,” Daniel Cormier said on ESPN.

“It feels like Ilia Topuria is telling us, without saying it directly, that it’s gonna be a bit longer than people may anticipate before he’s back. So honestly, there might come a time where a decision has to be made,” DC added.

With the latest comments from Nina Marie Daniele and Daniel Cormier, it appears the UFC might consider stripping Ilia Topuria of his title. Nothing has been confirmed yet, and fans are waiting for an official statement. Stay tuned.