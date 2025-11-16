Dana White Announces Condition to Feature at UFC White House Card as Islam Makhachev Responds to Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev’s dominant win over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 not only crowned him the new welterweight champion but also pushed him deeper into the GOAT conversation. With two divisional titles now under his name and the longest winning streak in UFC history alongside Anderson Silva, he’s now aiming for the big card.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Open the White House,” he urged the POTUS during the post-fight interview. Confident about his 170 decision, Makhachev wants to join the elite at President Donald Trump’s official residence next summer. But what does Dana White, who has been treading the whole thing so carefully, think?

“We’re talking about him,” he admitted during the post-fight press conference. “GOAT talk here, depending on what he (Islam Makhachev) does in his next couple of fights—it’s a possibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before Makhachev could savor his new title, the next challenges started lining up. At the top of the list is Kamaru Usman, whom Makhachev himself suggested before UFC 322. Both he and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believe Usman is a tough contender, or rather, the real match for the new welterweight champion.

The next name would be Michael Morales, after White announced that his fight against Sean Brady (8-1) was considered a welterweight title elimination. Soon after, Shavkat Rakhmonov also brought himself into the mix when he wrote: “The real challenge at 170 is still me.”

Imago MMA: UFC 322-Maddalena vs Makhachev Nov 15, 2025 New York, NY, UNITED STATES Islam Makhachev, blue gloves acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena not pictured in the welterweight championship bout, during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 20251115_rwe_se8_0361

But whoever it may be, Makhachev believes he can take on anyone, especially after the newfound confidence since moving up to 170. Even after Ilia Topuria called his bout against Maddalena ‘most boring,’ he did not flinch. When asked about the comments in the post-fight press conference, he stuck to his dominant front.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am ready. Who is gonna be next? I will make it easy,” he said. ” Today, I showed, Jack’s one of the best in this game, one of the hardest opponents, that’s why I prepared so hard, to make this easy. This is our plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Makhachev is currently on a 16-fight undefeated run and plans to hold on to it, making a strong case for the White House card on June 14th. If that does sway Dana White, more than a few are pushing for Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria matchup to headline the event. But they have got some competition from Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones.

GSP advocates for Makhachev and Jon Jones to share the spotlight at UFC White House

UFC CEO Dana White now faces a major dilemma in choosing between the two top fighters. Critics have targeted him since last year for favoring Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev for the pound-for-pound No. 1 spot in the GOAT debate. Jones’ retirement has intensified the scrutiny, especially after fans expressed disappointment that he never fought Tom Aspinall, despite White’s earlier assurances. With just one PPV left in 2025, the MMA world is already turning its attention to next year’s UFC White House event..

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the official bouts for the card have yet to be announced, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre recently spoke to The Schmo in New York City during UFC 322.. St-Pierre expressed support for Jon Jones’ desire to be included on the card, despite the UFC CEO’s prior rejection. He also shared his thoughts on a potential Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria matchup, noting that he’d like to see the fight regardless of how Islam Makhachev performs in his 170-pound debut at UFC 322.

“It would be fun to see Jon Jones come back,” St-Pierre said. “I think it’s an interesting fight (against Pereira), especially at the White House. That would be great. That’s one of the fights I would like to see. I would like to see the rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. That was an amazing fight until that eye poke happened. And I would like to see, perhaps if Islam Makhachev wins or even if he doesn’t win Saturday, I would like to see him fight Ilia Topuria,” he added.

What do you think of GSP’s verdict? Could having two blockbuster fights on the same night at the UFC White House event, and even adding a Conor McGregor bout, actually work?