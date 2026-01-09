Dana White Announces DC Takeover With 90,000 Fans as He Unveils Grand UFC White House Plans

UFC White House is all anyone can talk about these days. Donald Trump claims there will be “eight or nine” title fights on June 14th. While that alone shows how grand the event will be, the fact that it will unfold on the White House lawn makes it even more grandiose. Now, UFC CEO Dana White has delighted fans with even bigger updates about the event.

The 56-year-old recently appeared in an interview with CBS Mornings, where he claimed, “We literally just got done going through all the logistics of how to set it up there, how many people we can have.” Of course, the list of fighters for the event still remains under wraps. But from White’s claims, it looks like White House event will have 90,000 fans watching from the venue.

Dana White reveals a special setup for fighters’ Octagon walk

“It’s looking like we’ll have 5,000 people live on the White House lawn. On the south lawn. And then across the street is the park, it’s called the Ellipse,” White said during the interview. “And we can have 85,000 people there.” To ensure fans don’t miss a moment of the action, Dana White confirmed large screens and a giant stage set up to provide clear viewing throughout the venue.

The UFC CEO also hinted at borrowing elements from boxing-style spectacles. He noted there will be “music” throughout the event, suggesting live musical performances. He summed up the vision by saying, “We’re basically going to take over DC that whole week with lots of different things for fight fans.” And the spectacle won’t stop there, as the promotion is planning something truly unprecedented for fighter entrances.

“The fighters will actually walk from the Oval Office to the Octagon,” White said during the interview. While President Donald Trump won’t be walking the fighters out, White confirmed Trump will be present. “I don’t know if he’s doing the walk, how involved he’s going to be, but he’ll be there.” This wasn’t the only place White went to brag about the event, later revealing when fights for the event will be announced.

It’s not just the fighters craving to be part of UFC White House

Speaking to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, White claimed that after the UFC 324 event on January 24, they will start rolling out names of the fighters on the White House card. This prompted Fox to ask whether celebrities are also asking him for tickets for the event.

“Apparently, the White House has been inundated with ticket requests,” White said without revealing any specific names. However, besides celebrities and fighters calling White to be a part of the event, even the UFC’s own staff is competing against each other to work in the event.

“I have 500 employees just in Vegas,” White told Fox. “Everybody wants to work this thing. We’re going to have to be selective in who we pick to come work it. And I’m going to have the department heads start giving me a list of who they think is going to go and who they want.”

If this doesn’t represent the gravity of UFC White House, nothing will. There will literally be thousands of people on the White House lawn. Even if you ignore the security risk, it’s an extraordinary undertaking that the UFC can’t mess up.