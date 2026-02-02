Dana White Announces Decision on Zuffa Boxing Over Clash With NFL’s Sundays After Super Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story Dana White reveals future plans for Zuffa Boxing

Is taking the NFL head on a wise idea for Zuffa?

Dana is confident in his UFC and Zuffa team

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will go down at the San Francisco Bay Arena, and you can bet Dana White will be in attendance. You might spot him enjoying the game and cheering on the Patriots, but there is a good chance that in his head, he would be mulling over plans to steal the NFL’s spotlight from the next season. Confused?

After Dana White and Co. took their first leap into boxing under the Zuffa banner with Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo on January 23, the promotion quickly followed it up with a second event on Sunday at the UFC Meta Apex. With weekends being prime time for fight fans, the UFC CEO is clearly eyeing these days for future events and is even ready to go head-to-head with the NFL as well.

Even with the NFL back on Sundays from the next season, Dana White is not against scheduling Zuffa boxing events that directly clash with the league games. “I mean, eventually, yeah. Once the NFL starts up again, yeah, we probably will,” Dana White said at the Zuffa Boxing 2 post-fight press conference, after a reporter asked whether he would hold any boxing events on Sundays once the NFL returns next season.

The UFC CEO has always been a very competitive individual who sees the National Football League, along with other major leagues like College Football and the NBA, as direct competition. While he has previously called other combat sports promotions “not a competition,” he is willing to go head-to-head against the nation’s biggest leagues. Putting Zuffa Boxing on a Sunday is a reflection of that mindset.

His confidence is not altogether misplaced, because he has already toppled other sports before. Boxing was supposed to be bigger than MMA and the UFC. Yet, back in November 2019, DAZN delayed the Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev main event to maximize viewership. Their competition? UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz, where the UFC introduced the BMF belt.

However, White’s plan to hold future events on the same day as the NFL could also backfire, as fans might tune into the NFL instead of the boxing fights. Plus, Zuffa boxing currently lacks big-name stars, which could be another hurdle.

Regardless, the head honcho seems invested in the February 8 clash, having already made his prediction.

“My prediction is you got the right hat on. That’s my prediction. Patriots,” White added, making his pick clear for the Patriots vs. Seahawks matchup.

Now, with the UFC CEO’s move, there’s definite intrigue around the move. The 56-year-old seems confident he can give the promotion the same level of success as the UFC.

The UFC CEO praises the Zuffa boxing team

Currently, Dana White has put the UFC on autopilot, turning it into the most dominant force in the MMA market. With a reported valuation of over $23 billion, nothing even comes close to the company’s competition. The head honcho certainly deserves credit for transforming an almost bankrupt business into a household name. But White, on the other hand, gives most of the credit to his team.

So, as the UFC CEO and president simultaneously stepped into the boxing venture, he also believes the Zuffa boxing team can make the league just as successful as the UFC. White is confident, saying he has talented team members.

“Well, what you do is no one guy does anything. You build a great team around you. And you know, the UFC is such a well-oiled machine now, it’s literally running perfectly. And now for Zuffa Boxing, done the same thing. The team that we have built here they are unbelievable, man,” the UFC head stated at the Zuffa Boxing 2 post-fight press conference.

Other than Dana White himself, Zuffa Boxing has Turki Alalshikh as a key member of the team. In addition, the entire operation is overseen by TKO Group and SELA. With that amount of expertise, Zuffa’s foundation looks strong, and the promotion is expected to see brighter days as it moves forward.

That said, with Dana White planning to hold Zuffa events on Sundays, the big question remains: will it benefit the company, or could the viewership clash prove detrimental? Let us know in the comments section below.