Dana White Announces Ronda Rousey’s Official Status With the UFC

The MMA world was buzzing after Dana White‘s post-UFC 321 press conference when the spotlight turned to one of the sport’s biggest icons, Ronda Rousey. For the past few weeks, fans have been wondering if ‘Rowdy’ is finally planning a comeback after her spectacular body transformation, and her training videos only fueled rumors. However, as White addressed her future tonight, his words conveyed both affection and finality, providing fans with a definitive answer about Rousey’s UFC return.

Ronda Rousey’s relationship with the Octagon has always been mixed with both triumph and heartbreak. She went from being an unbeatable force with a perfect 12-0 record to being knocked out in consecutive fights by Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. The harsh losses, combined with years of concussion issues, forced her into early retirement in 2016.

Rousey, now 38 and a mother of two, has apparently fallen back in love with the sport that once broke her, raising speculation of a possible return. But will the UFC even allow her to fight for the promotion if she decides to make a comeback? Well, Dana White was quick to set the record straight with a touch of sentimentality at the UFC 321 post-event press conference.

“I love her. I have an incredible relationship with her,” White said. “She’s welcome to anything that we have. It’s her house. It will always be her house.” He emphasized that Ronda Rousey‘s current choices are personal and unconnected to the UFC, stating clearly that while the door remains open, the decision is entirely up to her.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the UFC head honcho has spoken fondly about her. Earlier this month, he said that he and Rousey “still talk every few months” and that she just visited the UFC offices in Las Vegas. “She’s in great shape right now,” he added. “She just had another baby, and she’s frigging ripped like she used to be.” For a fanbase desperate for any hint of a comeback, those words only fueled the fire.

Rousey has not ruled anything out either. Recently, she credited Mike Tyson‘s late-career comeback against Jake Paul with reigniting her competitive spirit, reminding her that “no one’s ever really done.” It’s unclear whether that spark will bring her back into the cage or serve as a temporary inspiration. Still, with Dana White reaffirming her place in UFC history, one thing is obvious: Ronda Rousey’s shadow continues to loom large over women’s MMA. And maybe that’s why insiders of the sport want her to return for the ‘biggest fight in UFC history.’

Kayla Harrison’s manager calls for a potential Ronda Rousey clash

The timing of Ronda Rousey’s resurgence couldn’t be more intriguing. As talk of her return grows, Kayla Harrison’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has stirred things up by pushing for a fight between the Olympic judoka and the pioneer of women’s MMA herself. With Harrison preparing for what many consider to be the biggest fight of her career against Nunes, Abdelaziz’s bold pitch immediately changed the narrative, turning the focus from Nunes to a potential legacy fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Abdelaziz didn’t hold back: “Forget about Amanda. Let’s make Kayla Harrison vs. Ronda Rousey, biggest fight in UFC history.” That line, coming from one of MMA’s most powerful managers, was enough to set social media buzzing. Fans have long anticipated this generational clash: Rousey, the legend who built the division, versus Harrison, the fighter who is now defining it.

Rousey’s recent training videos and increased motivation keep those hopes alive, even though a comeback still feels uncertain. For Harrison, fighting ‘Rowdy’ would mean more than just a title; it would be about legacy. She’s hinted at a “surprising opponent” for the anticipated White House event next June, and Abdelaziz’s push keeps Rousey’s name in the mix. It may still be a fantasy bout, but if Tyson can come back and headline the biggest event in years, few doubt Ronda Rousey’s ability to do the same.