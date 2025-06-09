Dana White Approves Ivanka Trump’s ‘Love’ as UFC 316 Appearance Turns Wholesome

US President Donald Trump isn’t the only one who shares an affinity towards the UFC; others in his family do as well. Most recently, the 78-year-old attended the UFC 316 event, taking a break from his feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk, to witness the PPV, featuring two title fights. But the President didn’t come alone, as Dana White welcomed his son Eric Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner at the Prudential Center in Newark last weekend.

Fans have seen Donald Trump at numerous UFC events over the years, but his daughter doesn’t always join him there. Can you believe it? She made a fantastic choice by attending UFC 316. Ivanka Trump posted several photos from her experience at the PPV, where she sat cage side with her family and her father at the venue. After her second experience in the Octagon following UFC 299, she shared a heartfelt message with CEO Dana White.

Dana White has consistently backed Donald Trump over the past couple of decades. The US President stepped in to support the 55-year-old during a time when the media and sporting authorities criticized the UFC. As White moved closer to Trump, he built a strong rapport with those surrounding the President, particularly with his family. Ivanka Trump recently called the UFC CEO a member of her own family.

“Love you brother! [Dana White],” Ivanka Trump wrote on her Instagram stories. As soon as Dana White came across her post on social media, he reposted it in his own Instagram stories, echoing the same sentiment as Donald Trump’s daughter. This is the first time that these two personalities have interacted and expressed their support for each other on social media.

via Imago January 20, 2021, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA: Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to President Trump, arrives to a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump departs Washington with Americans more politically divided and more likely to be out of work than when he arrived, while awaiting trial for his second impeachment – an ignominious end to one of the most turbulent presidencies in American history Joint Base Andrews USA – ZUMAs152 20210120_zaa_s152_165 Copyright: xStefanixReynoldsx-xPoolxViaxCnpx

Dana White isn’t just friends with Ivanka Trump, but also with her husband, with whom he’s had dinner, along with the rest of the Trump family, on multiple occasions. And guess what? The US president even claimed that there is no one better to handle the UFC than White himself. Let’s take a look at that front.

Donald Trump once claimed that no one can take care of the UFC like Dana White

The UFC fans may have noticed one thing about Dana White recently, and not many are happy about that. With many endeavors like Power Slap and the 55-year-old wish to get into boxing, the UFC CEO’s appearance during press conferences has become less and less frequent over the past few months. Instead, White is replaced by UFC exec Dave Shaw, who has addressed the media on many occasions, or sometimes, it’s UFC commentator Jon Anik taking over the reins.

For many fans, the frequent absence from pressers has led them to wonder if Dana White’s passion for the UFC, his main promotion, is diminishing slowly. Well, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to believe that and claims that there is no one better to lead the Las Vegas-based promotion than the 55-year-old, who has been at the helm for more than a couple of decades. “I think Dana White is one of a kind,” The US President said last year. “You know the expression – ‘everybody is replaceable’? I’m not sure anybody could do the job he does. [It] is unbelievable.”

Well, it’s all goodwill between Dana White, Donald Trump, and the rest of the latter’s family. With his daughter enjoying her evening last weekend at UFC 316, we can expect her to make more appearances in the future. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on the camaraderie between Ivanka Trump and the UFC CEO in the comments down below.