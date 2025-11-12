Dana White Axes 3 Fighters & Signs 1 in Major Move Ahead of UFC Paramount Partnership

This year, Dana White’s axe has been relentlessly cutting fighters from the roster. With new talent emerging, the UFC CEO has been determined to make room. He hasn’t hesitated to part ways with established stars like Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Viviane Araujo. Recently, White also released former headliner Andre Muniz and Irina Alekseeva, better known as ‘Russian Ronda.’ And now, that list has grown even longer.

Meanwhile, in less than two months, the promotion will enter its historic $7.7 billion for 7 years, Paramount+ CBS era, so the head honcho and top brass would want a solid, active roster as they make that seismic shift. With that in mind, Dana White has decided to part ways with three more fighters while keeping the door open for one, who many thought was also close to being shown the exit.

Dana White only signs Gabriel Bonfim as the UFC bids goodbye to three fighters

Popular X account, UFC Roster watch posted, “Fighter removed: Kurt Holobaugh, Chris Barnett, Kiefer Crosbie. Fighter added: Gabriel Bonfim.” While fans might be surprised by some names here, UFC has decided to cut the fighters mostly based on their recent performances.

Kurt Holobaugh might be the most accomplished name who’s sadly leaving the promotion after a series of rough outings. ‘The Hurt’ was previously cut from UFC after losing three fights in a row against solid opponents like Shane Burgos, Raoni Barcelos, and Thiago Moises. However, he showed promise once again by winning TUF Season 31 Finale. Still, he ended up losing three of his last five fights, and it’s uncertain whether he’ll get a third chance.

Following Holobaugh, fan favorite Chris Barnett also had to say goodbye after his recent performance at UFC 321 fell flat. Surprisingly, Dana White released ‘Beastboy’s opponent, Hamdy Abdelwahab, which led many to believe Barnett might face the same fate. However, it wasn’t just Barnett’s last fight that caused the cut.

He’s had four straight canceled bouts in UFC, and his last two fights ended in losses. Altogether, those issues became his downfall.

Fortunately, the promotion didn’t miss out on re-signing standout Gabriel Bonfim, who scored a massive knockout victory over Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 111 main event. Most likely, he’ll get a big-name opponent from the top ten next.

While the Brazilian received good news, Irishman Kiefer Crosby was also released in the UFC CEO’s recent axing spree, and he shared a very emotional response afterward.

Conor McGregor’s teammate shares a heartfelt reaction

After a fairly underwhelming Bellator run, Conor McGregor’s SBG Ireland product Kiefer Crosby made UFC his new home. However, while many expected him to showcase real potential, ‘BDK’ struggled to secure a single win under Dana White’s banner.

After going 0-3, the UFC CEO decided he had had enough chances and ultimately let him go. Still, the Irishman expressed nothing but gratitude for being able to call himself a former UFC fighter.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Crosby wrote, “Today I have been officially released from the UFC,” and continued, “From a young boy who loved martial arts and fighting with a dream of making it to the big stage, to conquering goals most deemed impossible. I seen the UFC on the tele when I was 15 and said, ‘One day I’ll fight there.’ Zero regrets on this hectic journey. It’s the hardest sport of all time and the UFC have the greatest fighters of all time, period.”

Finishing the post, he added, “I’m very proud of myself for everything I’ve achieved and also gutted it didn’t go well, but that’s life and that’s world-class sport,” along with a hopeful note that the future ahead will be adventurous.

Indeed, Crosby couldn’t quite live up to his potential, but it must also be said that he showed incredible heart in his last fight, which turned controversial after referee Marc Goddard’s involvement. Despite that, fans can only hope the Irishman bounces back stronger.

That said, what do you think about Dana White going on such a brutal axing spree before UFC enters its Paramount era? Is he actually planning to deepen the roster by holding more Contender Series matchups next year?