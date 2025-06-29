Dana White Blames Joe Rogan for Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett Debacle on UFC 317 Live TV

Well, Ilia Topuria shocked the world at UFC 317. Despite getting trolled for being a bit smaller for a lightweight, ‘El Matador’ let his actions do the talking as he knocked out Charles Oliveira cold in the very first round of their title fight. Now a two-weight champion, Topuria appeared to have his next probable opponent at the cageside, as he faced off with Paddy Pimblett. However, Dana White wasn’t too sure about it.

When Alexandre Pantoja faced off with Joshua Van, who put on an absolute barnburner against Brandon Royval, the UFC CEO claims it was justified for Joe Rogan to allow him to come inside the Octagon. Dana White doubled down on the fact that the Burmese-American fighter will be the next title contender for ‘The Cannibal’. However, the head honcho wasn’t happy with Rogan’s actions after the main event.

Dana White claims that the face-off between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett was a mistake. Although the fans enjoyed seeing the two explosive personalities stand next to each other, the 55-year-old claims he would have never allowed that to happen. Moreover, White also took an issue with Joe Rogan for letting ‘The Baddy’ inside the Octagon since things could have gone wrong with Topuria’s family being there with the champion after his big win.

“Well, I don’t know who the hell let him in there. That should have never happened… I was already back in my room, or that would have never happened,” Dana White stated during the UFC 317 post-fight presser. “My thing with Ilia…. is his wife and kid are in the Octagon… It shouldn’t happen. That’s not really what we do… Plus, he just… he wins a second title in a higher division, which was a bad call by whoever let him [Pimblett] in there.”

Well, the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena was pretty pumped up when they saw Ilia Topuria face off against Paddy Pimblett. So does that mean the fight’s official? Well, Dana White appears to have some issues with getting that fight to materialize. Here’s what he had to say.

Dana White is not thinking about Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett have been on each other’s case ever since that altercation prior to UFC 282. That itself has created a lot of buzz among fans, and when they faced off against each other, the lightweight duo traded verbal jibes once again, and even got Joe Rogan excited. However, the only face-off that Dana White approved was the one between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja, and he’s only planning to make the next flyweight title fight official.

“I don’t know. I don’t really think about that stuff tonight, other than obviously the [Joshua] Van fight. You know, we’ll see. We’ll see how this plays out,” Dana White added. “I don’t know. I mean, Spain isn’t even an option right now, anyway. So, [that’s not happening anytime soon].” Well, it appears that the unauthorized face-off may have cost the fans a big-time lightweight title matchup.

Well, Dana White may say something and do something else. So, we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out for Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett. Moreover, it will also be interesting to see what Joe Rogan thinks about the CEO’s stern words, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.