Dana White Breaks Silence as Cain Velasquez Reunites With Family After Prison Release

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is finally breathing fresh air after spending the last 11 months in the slammer. The 43-year-old walked out of the California state prison on Sunday on parole, according to his long-time agent, Mike Fonseca. And UFC CEO Dana White was among the first few to share his thoughts on the matter.

“Yeah, I’m happy for him,” Dana White told a gaggle of reporters during the Zuffa Boxing 3 post-fight press conference upon being asked about his thoughts on the matter. “Obviously, to get home to his family, and you know what they went through. If that wasn’t bad enough, the guy’s been in jail this whole time, but yeah.”

After ‘Cardio Cain’ was arrested in February 2022, the UFC came out in support of Velasquez. UFC CEO Dana White went as far as to pen a letter to the court. White described Velasquez as a “model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself.” The former champion was granted a $1 million bail and placed on house arrest in November 2022.

It wasn’t until March 2025 that Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 1,283 days served. He pleaded no contest to charges pressed against him connected to a shooting, where the 43-year-old chased and repeatedly shot at Harry Goularte’s vehicle, which also carried Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender.

Meanwhile, Goularte was accused of molesting Velasquez’s then 4-year-old son. Unfortunately, Goularte’s stepfather was shot and injured during the chase, which lasted for 11 miles. Goularte is still facing felony charges of lewd acts with a minor at a daycare owned by Goularte’s mother. To top it off, the former champion has also filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

At the top of his career, Cain Velasquez won the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight title. He famously knocked out the biggest star UFC had at the time, Brock Lesnar, in October of 2010. Several of his fights remain fresh in the memory of fans, as he gained legendary status. Cain Velasquez finally called it quits in 2019.

Although the 43-year-old is out of prison, his troubles aren’t completely over.

Cain Velasquez still has to deal with restitution

Besides, Velasquez’s conviction in the case, California law dictates that the victims in violent crimes such as these will be paid restitution by the convicted. After an April 2025 hearing regarding the same, Velasquez’s attorney, Renee Hessling, who has been dealing with restitution on the fighters’ behalf, claimed the victim’s demands were too high.

“There definitely is restitution owed by Mr. Velasquez here,” Hessling said previously. “However, there are some claims that he owes money for their daycare, and they’re asking for $1 million dollars in restitution on that end.”

Now, a restitution hearing, which has previously been delayed for several months, is set for March 18. The court will now decide how much money in restitution Velasquez will have to pay.

At the end of the day, though, Cain Velasquez is back home with his family, and Dana White is happy for him. What did you think about this whole case?