Dana White Breaks Silence on Nate Diaz Snubbing UFC Return to Join Ronda Rousey’s Netflix Card

Just a few days ago, when Nate Diaz was added to the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card on Netflix, it was a bit of a shock. Fans were happy that the former UFC star was about to make his return to MMA after four years. However, what they might not have known is that ‘The Stockton Slugger’ snubbed an offer from the UFC to choose the Rousey vs. Carano event.

After tonight’s UFC London event inside the O2 Arena in London, UFC CEO Dana White sat down with the press, where he made the revelation. Meanwhile, he also shared his candid reaction to Nate Diaz’s decision to choose the Rousey-Carano event over his UFC return when reporters pressed him for his thoughts.

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“Yeah, he came in and met with me a couple of weeks ago,” White told a sea of reporters. “We had a good time, and I think Nate just got an offer he couldn’t refuse. I haven’t talked to him since then. But yeah, no, I’m happy for him.

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Dana White and Jake Paul—who are promoting Netflix’s inaugural MMA event—haven’t been on the best of terms. So, Nate Diaz’s decision to fight under MVP’s banner has sparked speculation that he may have strained his relationship with the UFC. But when White was asked whether this permanently harms Diaz’s chances of returning to the UFC, White said the outcome of Diaz’s next fight will be the deciding factor.

“I don’t know,” White said. “I mean, let him do his thing and then we’ll, I mean, we’ll see how the fight plays out and, you know, and we’ll see what happens.”

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Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 7: Nate Diaz speaks to the media during the UFC 279 media day on September 7, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 07 UFC 279 Icon220907355279

Diaz is now slated to face fellow former UFC fighter Mike Perry on May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome. The card, promoted by Jake Paul’s MVP, also features former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou taking on Philipe Lins in the co-main event of the night.

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Nate Diaz left the UFC in September 2022 following his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He wanted to pursue other opportunities like high-profile boxing matches and free agency. Diaz has since fought in boxing matches against Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, losing the first and winning the second one.

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In any case, while Dana White appears happy for Diaz and the paycheck he is about to collect, for others, Diaz is the saving grace for the Rousey-Carano card.

Din Thomas claims Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry saved the ‘circus’

Former UFC star Din Thomas didn’t hold back when assessing the clash between Diaz and Perry. While acknowledging the star power on the card, Thomas suggested that Diaz vs. Perry is the only matchup that gives it real credibility.

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“It legitimizes the card in a way, to the point where you go, ‘OK, it’s not just a circus,’” he said. “… Nate Diaz has a style that’s perfect for this type of situation.”

Thomas even shared a prediction for the Diaz-Perry fight, suggesting ‘The Stockton Slugger’ will prove difficult to overcome.

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“I think that Nate has the ability to drown Mike Perry,” he added. “If Mike Perry can’t put him away early, which is going to be tough, because Nate is so durable.”

Notably, Nate Diaz was previously mentioned in conversation to have a trilogy fight with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. However, that fight doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon.

It appears Nate Diaz is back in demand. If he manages to beat Mike Perry, the UFC might sign him for a fight in the promotion, with Conor McGregor as a potential opponent. But do you think Diaz can win?