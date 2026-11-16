Dana White Breaks Silence on Potential Backlash for Donald Trump Connections

Dana White knows his friendship with Donald Trump comes with a target on his back, and he’s not exactly running for cover. With Trump and his allies facing growing political scrutiny, the UFC CEO has now revealed whether he’s worried about becoming the next name caught in the crossfire. When asked if he feared Democrats could come after Trump and his allies following their midterm election victory, White’s response was blunt: he expected the backlash, but he isn’t worried about it.

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“Well, I mean, we kind of expected that,” White told Lara Trump on FOX News. “If you didn’t do anything illegal or anything wrong, I don’t know why you’d have to be worried.

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“And I’ve never done anything in the political world that would be illegal where anybody should come after me or anything that we have to hide. So yes, I expect it, but no, I’m not worried about it.”

Zuma April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, United States: U.S President Donald Trump, left, walks with UFC CEO Dana White, center, and billionaire Elon Musk, right, before the start of the UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center, April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Trump is the first sitting president to attend a professional MMA fight. Miami United States – ZUMAp138 20250412_zaa_p138_021 Copyright: xDanielxTorok/WhitexHousex

Dana White’s comments come at a pretty wild time for his relationship with Donald Trump. The two have been tight for years, with the UFC head honcho becoming one of the president’s most outspoken celebrity allies.

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And this relationship goes way back. White has repeatedly credited the POTUS with helping keep the UFC alive when few major venues wanted anything to do with the sport. Back in 2001, Trump opened the doors of his Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City for UFC 30 and UFC 31, giving the promotion a major venue at a time when getting mainstream support was anything but easy.

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And that friendship has only gotten tighter. Trump has become a regular presence at UFC events, while Dana White has never been shy about throwing his support behind the president. But there’s a catch: the closer the two get, the more the UFC finds itself dragged into the President’s political world.

That became impossible to ignore with UFC’s Freedom 250 event on June 14, 2026. The blockbuster card wasn’t just another UFC night. It was held as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, landed on Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, and made history as the first professional sporting event ever held at the White House.

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The event drew criticism over the massive logistical operation required to stage a UFC card at the White House. While the White House said the UFC paid for the arena production, critics pointed to the involvement of multiple federal agencies in providing security, medical support, and other logistical assistance.

The controversy escalated when the Public Integrity Project sued to stop the event, accusing the White House of giving the UFC head honcho a “deeply corrupt” favor because of his close relationship with Donald Trump.

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The watchdog group also claimed the government had bypassed normal permit requirements and environmental safety checks to allow the UFC to build its arena.

However, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected the lawsuit on June 12, 2026, clearing the way for the event. Mehta ruled that the group had waited too long to file the case and failed to demonstrate that the event would cause serious harm.

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The controversy was just another example of the heat surrounding Dana White’s relationship with Donald Trump. Still, despite all the criticism, neither man seems remotely interested in backing away from the other. In fact, the POTUS has even opened the White House doors for the UFC head honcho to work as a government employee.

Dana White gets to play White House press secretary

Dana White’s latest political detour came after Donald Trump joked that the UFC CEO could become his next White House press secretary. However, the joke turned real when White showed up at the White House podium to take questions from reporters during a hastily arranged press briefing in Washington, D.C.

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“I’ve always wanted to do this,” White joked as he stepped up to the podium.

The UFC CEO was then asked if he would actually consider joining the Trump administration. White left the door open to help out his longtime friend but made one thing very clear: he has no plans to swap the UFC for politics.

“I don’t tell the president no to anything,” White said. “But I have zero political aspirations.”

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The appearance came just two days after Donald Trump caused plenty of confusion by claiming on Truth Social that White had been offered the White House press secretary job. Trump called White a “violent fighter and warrior” and even joked that UFC stars including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison could become his assistants and help “defend” the administration from reporters.

White seemed happy to play along. He posted a photo of himself behind the White House podium with the caption, “On to the next chapter,” before later telling reporters in London that he was flying straight to Washington for a Monday meeting with Trump.

For all the political noise around him, Dana White still insists he has nothing to worry about. His stance is simple: his friendship with Donald Trump may bring plenty of criticism, but unless he has done something illegal or has something to hide, he sees no reason to fear what comes next.