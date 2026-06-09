Dana White Breaks Silence on Sean Strickland’s UFC White House Ban

UFC CEO Dana White couldn’t stay quiet any longer. The 56-year-old has finally broken his silence about UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland being banned from attending the UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House South Lawn on Sunday, June 14. White’s comments came as the UFC’s Instagram page shared a promotional video for the historic event.

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“This country was built for those willing to take a chance,” White said in the promo. “We don’t wait for opportunity. We create it. America is the land of the free and the home of the brave. And as history proves, fortune favors the brave. True power belongs where it started. With us. We the people.”

White’s line, “America is the land of the free,” appears to have stood out to one fan, who promptly decided to highlight the promotion’s hypocrisy.

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“‘Land of the free’ bans Strickland for free speech,” the fan commented on the post.

Unsurprisingly, White, who often responds to comments, did so once again, breaking his silence on Sean Strickland’s ban.

“Strickland isn’t ‘Banned’ from anything, Dummy,” he responded. “Stay off the internet.”

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White’s response, however, contradicted what Sean Strickland had to say. The always outspoken champion previously claimed that top UFC officials had banned him from attending the historic event after he criticized President Donald Trump and his close relationship with Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Notably, tickets for the event were never made available to regular fans. So, only the people Dana White, the UFC, TKO Group, and President Donald Trump invite will get to attend the event. Strickland, however, planned a visit to Washington, D.C. anyway, claiming he would bring his middleweight strap and stage a protest outside of the White House with a bullhorn.

It’s unclear what the reality of Strickland’s alleged ban was. Or perhaps Dana White didn’t need a PR nightmare of one of his fighters protesting outside the White House during the biggest event in the promotion’s history. After all, he had been facing allegations of putting together the card for his long-time friend.

And the fact that the event coincides with Trump’s 80th birthday didn’t help the matter, even though UFC and Trump himself officially maintain that the event’s purpose is to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. In any case, the ban was a reality check for Sean Strickland, who had supported Donald Trump before the 2024 elections.

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After the elections, he has been especially vocal about how the Trump administration has handled the war in Iran. But Sean Strickland isn’t the only one who was not invited to the Freedom 250 card. Others, like UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, have revealed that he was not invited to the event. And he may end up fighting the winner of one of the fights.

But like Strickland, there’s another UFC fighter who claimed he can’t attend the UFC Freedom 250 card this weekend.

Stay tuned for more!