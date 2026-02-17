Dana White Breaks Silence on Tom Aspinall UFC Title Vacancy Rumors With Firm Response

Did the UFC release Tom Aspinall over negotiations for the title vacancy? The rumors say it. And hearing it might have surely raised questions about what’s next for the heavyweight division. But Dana White has come forward to drop his reaction through a simple message.

The rumors began gaining more public traction after former UFC fighter Josh Thomson publicly shared his thoughts about it. Thomson noted that the reports state how Aspinall is ready to leave the promotion after he was asked to vacate the title. That surely created an uproar among the fans, considering how one of the stars might leave the promotion.

Dana White clears the air on Tom Aspinall rumors

The latest rumor stated that Tom Aspinall already left the promotion after a disagreement with the UFC. As such, he would now venture into boxing. But according to Dana White, that is not the case. Through a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF), noting “Smells like bullsh*t,” the UFC CEO debunked the rumors.

Now, the speculations come after Aspinall’s injury in his last fight against Ciryl Gane. The bout at UFC 321 saw the Brit getting double eye poked to that extent; he had to undergo double eye surgery. As things stand, the injury is brutal and as such, there is no exact timeline for Aspinall’s return.

With that said, previously, rumors began circulating about an interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Gane. After the speculation, when Thompson’s post created panic among the MMA community, White had to break his silence to debunk the claims. While the UFC president has tried to dodge questions on Aspinall’s injury, the Brit will continue to hold the heavyweight title.

With the champion being out for several months, the division will get stalled. And for that, veterans of the community have made their pleas to the UFC CEO.

Brendan Schaub urges White to fix the UFC heavyweight division

Currently, the UFC heavyweight division faces intense scrutiny over the lack of buzzworthy fighters. Apart from Tom Aspinall or Ciryl Gane, there aren’t many names that have even reached the championship level. But surely there are ways to fix the division. And former UFC heavyweight champion Brendan Schaub has provided the blueprint.

“The heavyweight division is so bad. It’s such a shell of what it used to be,” said Schaub in a podcast clip on X. “If they signed Rico, if they came to an understanding with Francis, if they signed Gable Steveson, we’re at least cooking with some gas that makes it exciting. Dana’s issue with Francis, but then Dana says he doesn’t really deal with the guys anymore. So it’s like, then somebody needs to step in and go, ‘Hey man, this heavyweight division is dying, if not dead.’

“Your current heavyweight champ is having serious eye surgery. He’s out for nine months. Jon Jones wants one more—you do it at the White House against Alex Pereira, okay. And I know Dana White has an issue with Francis, but he’s by far the biggest free agent out there.”

Roping in stars like Francis Ngannou, Gable Steveson, and Rico Verhoeven could be an option. But then again, it is up to Dana White and his associates.

On that note, do you think the UFC’s heavyweight division can be saved after these potential signings? Let us know in the comments below!