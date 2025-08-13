Dana White Breaks Silence on UFC Fighters Pay After $7.7B Paramount Deal With No PPV Model

Dana White has issued his first public statement following Paramount’s multibillion-dollar agreement that would transform how fans watch the UFC. Speaking at the latest Dana White’s Contender Series press conference, the head honcho of the biggest MMA promotion in the world hinted at upcoming changes for both the promotion and its fighters, setting the stage for a new era.

Dana White reveals fighter pay still being finalized despite the $7.7B deal in the books

The UFC’s $7.7 billion contract with Paramount+ has already been hailed as a game changer for fans; starting in 2026, U.S. viewers will no longer be required to pay for individual pay-per-views, as every fight card will be included with their membership. However, while fans celebrate, the question of fighter pay continues to become the hottest topic in the MMA world.

Dana White addressed the issue directly during Dana White’s Contender Series press conference, saying that the promotion has yet to decide how fighter earnings will work under the new structure. Without PPV points in the mix, some stars may be concerned about losing a significant portion of their pay.

“We’ve still got to get together and figure this stuff out… We have until January to figure all that stuff,” White said, making it clear that the pay model is still under discussion. But one thing that was assured by the head honcho was that fight night bonuses would increase significantly.

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

“We’re going to increase bonuses by millions of dollars,” he said. The change will imply that more fighters, not just the headliner, will gain monetarily from event nights, which is likely intended to ease concerns while the long-term pay system is worked out.

The deal is tailored to Paramount’s goals

Speaking further at Dana White’s Contender Series press conference, the UFC CEO reminded reporters that each broadcast partner has its own strategy. “We’ve had Spike TV, Fox, ESPN, and now Paramount. All of these guys have different objectives and goals,” White explained. “Whatever it is, we are aligned, and we get in, we roll up our sleeves, and we do what needs to be done.”

For Paramount+, this means completely abandoning the PPV business in the United States. It’s a bold move that brings the UFC into the same streaming ecosystem as the NFL and major European soccer leagues, allowing users to watch every event without paying the extra $80-per-card price tag.

The UFC head honcho said, “If it was going to be pay-per-view, it was going to be pay-per-view. If it was going to be a subscription, it was going to be a subscription.” Dana White also hinted at increased schedule flexibility, particularly for overseas events. While the idea of holding numbered cards during prime time for European or Asian viewers has not been finalized, he did say that it is being considered.”We’re still figuring that part out,” White said, leaving the door open for a more global-first broadcast strategy.