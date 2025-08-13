Dana White Breaks Silence on UFC Fighters Pay After $7.7B Paramount Deal With No PPV Model

Dana White has issued his first public statement following Paramount’s multibillion-dollar agreement that would transform how fans watch the UFC. Speaking at the latest Dana White’s Contender Series press conference, the head honcho of the biggest MMA promotion in the world hinted at upcoming changes for both the promotion and its fighters, setting the stage for a new era.
Dana White reveals fighter pay still being finalized despite the $7.7B deal in the books
The UFC’s $7.7 billion contract with Paramount+ has already been hailed as a game changer for fans; starting in 2026, U.S. viewers will no longer be required to pay for individual pay-per-views, as every fight card will be included with their membership. However, while fans celebrate, the question of fighter pay continues to become the hottest topic in the MMA world.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Dana White addressed the issue directly during Dana White’s Contender Series press conference, saying that the promotion has yet to decide how fighter earnings will work under the new structure. Without PPV points in the mix, some stars may be concerned about losing a significant portion of their pay.
“We’ve still got to get together and figure this stuff out… We have until January to figure all that stuff,” White said, making it clear that the pay model is still under discussion. But one thing that was assured by the head honcho was that fight night bonuses would increase significantly.
“We’re going to increase bonuses by millions of dollars,” he said. The change will imply that more fighters, not just the headliner, will gain monetarily from event nights, which is likely intended to ease concerns while the long-term pay system is worked out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The deal is tailored to Paramount’s goals
Speaking further at Dana White’s Contender Series press conference, the UFC CEO reminded reporters that each broadcast partner has its own strategy. “We’ve had Spike TV, Fox, ESPN, and now Paramount. All of these guys have different objectives and goals,” White explained. “Whatever it is, we are aligned, and we get in, we roll up our sleeves, and we do what needs to be done.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
What’s your perspective on:
Will the $7.7B deal finally address fighter pay, or is it just a fan-focused move?
Have an interesting take?
For Paramount+, this means completely abandoning the PPV business in the United States. It’s a bold move that brings the UFC into the same streaming ecosystem as the NFL and major European soccer leagues, allowing users to watch every event without paying the extra $80-per-card price tag.
Top Stories
The UFC head honcho said, “If it was going to be pay-per-view, it was going to be pay-per-view. If it was going to be a subscription, it was going to be a subscription.” Dana White also hinted at increased schedule flexibility, particularly for overseas events. While the idea of holding numbered cards during prime time for European or Asian viewers has not been finalized, he did say that it is being considered.”We’re still figuring that part out,” White said, leaving the door open for a more global-first broadcast strategy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Will the $7.7B deal finally address fighter pay, or is it just a fan-focused move?