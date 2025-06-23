Dana White Brutally Brushes Off Francis Ngannou’s UFC Return After Jon Jones’ Shady Retirement

The UFC heavyweight division is in the midst of a major shake-up, with speculation intensifying after Francis Ngannou’s coach recently reignited talks of a potential return for the former champion. It’s been over two years since the Cameroonian parted ways with the promotion, and the division’s future has felt unsettled ever since — even during Jon Jones’ reign as champion. Ngannou’s exit in early 2023 followed a highly publicized falling-out with Dana White, driven by unresolved contract disputes.

When talks broke down, Francis Ngannou opted for what he called his “freedom,” signing with the PFL and venturing into boxing with several high-profile bouts. Now, with return rumors swirling, attention quickly shifted to Jon Jones, who retired just last week. Before hanging up the gloves, ‘Bones’ had voiced an interest in fighting ‘The Predator’ and even suggested that Dana White “absolutely” welcomes Francis, stating, “Francis brings eyes.”

Francis Ngannou gets cold response from Dana White on UFC comeback talk

Despite receiving public support from Jon Jones and even an offer to fight, the Cameroonian swiftly shut down the UFC return rumors, taking a clear jab at Dana White. Posting on X, Francis Ngannou wrote, “Did I say I’m ever coming back? 🤔” — a pointed dig at the UFC president. In response, White didn’t hold back. During last weekend’s post-fight press conference, he indirectly labeled Ngannou a hypocrite accusing him of saying one thing in public and another behind closed doors.

Then came another moment in New York, during the Canelo vs. Crawford face-off. A reporter questioned Dana White about a potential Francis Ngannou vs. Tom Aspinall matchup — especially relevant now that Jon Jones’ retirement has left Aspinall as the undisputed champion. White appeared dismissive at first, replying: “The Predator, huh?”

When the reporter clarified, “Francis Ngannou,” the UFC Bossman responded,

“Ah, okay. His name is The Predator — Francis Ngannou. I’m not a fan. I don’t… I don’t, uh… You’ll have to play that one out in your head, ’cause I don’t see that happening.”

With that statement, Dana White once again dismissed any possibility of Francis Ngannou making a UFC return. However, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, ‘The Predator’ chapter with the PFL is far from over. He has only competed once under the PFL banner and with no official update on his next fight, speculation grew that he might be parting ways with the promotion.

PFL CEO Donn Davis swiftly shut down those rumors via social media, calling them “fake news.” Davis reaffirmed the Cameroonian ’s long-term commitment to the PFL and highlighted his continued role as a vital business partner, noting that Ngannou also serves as the Chairman of PFL Africa.

Francis Ngannou’s coach walks back UFC return comments

Amid growing speculation about a UFC comeback, Francis Ngannou’s coach sparked fresh excitement among fans by hinting at potential blockbuster matchups. In his initial comments, Xtreme Couture coach Erick Nicksick even claimed that the Cameroonian is “100” open to returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, sending fans into a frenzy across social media. But how realistic is a UFC return? While it might seem unlikely, it wouldn’t be unprecedented.

In the past, even controversial figures like Tito Ortiz returned to the UFC after highly publicized disputes with Dana White. Talk of a Francis Ngannou return only intensified when he appeared cageside at UFC Atlanta two weeks ago to support fellow African star Kamaru Usman — a moment that fueled speculation and reignited fan hope of seeing ‘The Predator’ headline a UFC pay-per-view once again.

However, Erick Nicksick later clarified his statements, stating that the media had twisted his words. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Nicksick explained:

“So then Francis texts me one of those—just like a clickbait one. He’s like, ‘Bubba, did you say this?’ I’m like, ‘No!’ It was basically like, ‘Francis Ngannou wants back in the UFC.’ That’s all it was. I’m like, ‘Bro, what kind of non-f–king-journalistic post was this, dude?’ It was crazy. But yeah, we had a laugh about it, because Francis and I were actually on the phone talking about some other stuff.”

With UFC return talks now seemingly on ice, one big question still lingers — do you see 38-year-old ‘The Predator’ ever making his way back to the UFC octagon? What’s your take? Drop your opinion below.