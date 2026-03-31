Dana White Called Out by YouTuber for Past Comments About Changing Son’s Delivery Date

A story Dana White once told as a badge of honor for his work ethic is now being branded as ‘vile’ by one of the internet’s most popular personalities. The UFC CEO had shared an anecdote during his 2024 appearance on the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast, explaining how he scheduled a C-section so he wouldn’t miss a Chuck Liddell-headlined event.

“My son Aidan, his due date was Chuck Liddell versus somebody,” Dana White said. “I moved the date of his birth for the Chuck Liddell fight. Yeah, I said ‘That ain’t going to work, we got a big f—ing fight coming up’. So, my wife had a C-section.”

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However, with the clip circulating again in 2026, what was once told as a blunt example of his all-in commitment to the fight business is now being picked apart under a much harsher lens. But the reaction isn’t coming from MMA circles. The loudest response came from prominent YouTuber/Twitch streamer Charles Christopher White Jr., better known online as MoistCr1TiKaL or penguinz0. With over 17 million subscribers on YouTube alone, he’s not part of the MMA media bubble, which is exactly why his reaction stands out. Watching Dana White’s comments from a January interview, Penguinz0 didn’t hold back.

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“This is just vile. Like, I don’t know how anyone could hear this and walk away with a positive impression of that,” the YouTuber shared in a video on his channel. “He jeopardized the safety and the health of not just his wife, but also his f—ing baby, so that way he could go to the Chuck Liddell fight.”

“So he had his wife undergo a C-section, early, in order to compensate for his schedule, so he could still make that fight. That’s deplorable. And they’re talking about it, like, joking about it, jovial, like, it’s not something super serious—that’s a huge deal! You’re going to C-section your baby early solely so you can go to that fight. Again, that puts his wife in danger. That puts his baby in danger. That’s crazy to me that anyone’s looking at this as anything other than just downright evil.”

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In his view, the issue wasn’t just the decision itself, but the way it was discussed. Inside MMA, Dana White has always been seen as someone who pushes limits. He bought the UFC in 2001 along with the Fertitta brothers and turned it into a global promotional powerhouse. Stories like this have often been viewed as part of that grind. But outside that space, the same story lands differently. Without the context of the sport’s growth, it sounds less like dedication and more like a questionable decision.

It’s also about how past decisions and their revelations are interpreted today. Yet, this isn’t the only side of the UFC boss.

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Dana White admitted that family is a priority for him when it comes to UFC employees

That contrast becomes harder to ignore when you look at how Dana White describes his leadership away from those viral clips. Speaking in a 2025 interview, the UFC boss painted a very different picture of how he runs the promotion behind the scenes—not ruthless, not all work, but flexible, almost personal. And if you listen to him, the priority sounds clear: family first, work around it.

“I don’t care if you [expletive] do your work at nine in the morning or nine at night,” White shared on the Cutler Cast. “And by all means, if your kid has a play, school function, a practice, or a game, I hope you’re gonna be there. I hope you’re gonna go. That [expletive] very important to me.”

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The message is simple: results matter more than hours. He even described his staff as an extension of his family—quarterly events, open invitations for families to come in, and a chance for kids to see what their parents actually do. It’s a workplace culture that leans more toward community than corporate, according to White.

This contradiction leaves fans and the larger MMA community alike wondering which version of Dana White will show up when the next conflict between family and business inevitably arises.