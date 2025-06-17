Dana White Can’t Get Enough of Record-Breaking TV Series Starring Tom Hardy

“I watched the first episode of Mobland and I couldn’t stop. I knocked the whole thing out this week.” Dana White might not strike you as a TV guy. Especially with his packed schedule running the fight business. But the UFC boss got completely hooked on Tom Hardy’s MobLand series. He binged the entire series in just seven days. That’s how locked in he was.

Also, why not? The British crime drama has already smashed records, racking up 9.7 million views on the Paramount Network. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the show, and White is clearly one of them. He has also thanked the director of this series, Guy Ritchie, and shared his thoughts, “I have no skin in this game other than I love Guy Ritchie and I love Tom Hardy. Everybody in this show, all these characters killed it.”

He also praised how the series was shot and how the characters completely had him hooked throughout the ten episodes, with a storyline centered around crime and politics—something right up Dana White’s alley. On top of that, the UFC head honcho has been recommending MobLand to others and even giving shout-outs to those who’ve started watching it.

The president of FullSend, John Shahidi, put on the movie scene on his Instagram profile and wrote, “MobLand is so good, thanks @danawhite” which Dana White shared on his story and wrote back, “I told you, anyone else jump ito @mobland_pplus yet?” Trying his best here to convince people that the show is indeed awesome.

Well, it seems like White has been more than just hooked on this show. However, what might surprise everyone is that the UFC president actually has another film he considers the best movie he’s ever watched. So, let’s find out what that is.

Dana White reveals the best movie he has ever watched

It’s clear by now that despite Dana White’s packed scheduled, he manages to carves out to watch movies. While many might know he’s a fan of Ford v Ferrari, not everyone’s aware that his all-time favorite is actually a 1985 classic called Vision Quest, starring Matthew Modine. According to White, it’s the best movie he’s ever watched.

The head honcho revealed Lex Friedman in his podcast in 2024, “But the movie that changed the whole trajectory of my life was Vision Quest. I f–ing love that movie. It’s basically telling the story of a kid who wasn’t anybody in high school and nobody kind a knew who he was. He wasn’t popular any at that kind of s–t. And, he decided that was the year that he was gonna make his mark.”

For the unversed, the movie follows a high school wrestler named Louden Swain, played by Matthew Modine. He decides to drop two weight classes to take on Brian Shute, a three-time champion from a rival school. The story revolves around his intense journey to make that happen. And honestly, it’s no surprise that Dana White would be drawn to something so rooted in combat.