Dana White Casts Doubt on Arman Tsarukyan’s Road to UFC Title With Hesitant Remarks

Ahead of UFC 331 on September 19, Arman Tsarukyan appeared confident about securing the next title shot. According to a report by Uncrowned, the Armenian revealed that UFC CBO Hunter Campbell had guaranteed him that his fight against Mauricio Ruffy in California this month would be for the No. 1 contender spot at lightweight. But despite all those green lights, Dana White isn’t sure whether the No.2 ranked contender would receive the title shot next.

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In a recent interview with SportsCenter, the UFC CEO remained hesitant to call Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy a lightweight title eliminator, at least until the fight actually happens.

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“I hate to say that until the fight is over,” Dana White stated. “But Arman says a lot of things. Arman and I had a nice little run here. Listen, let’s see how this fight plays out.”

White definitely sounded reluctant to label the UFC 331 co-main event as a fight that will determine the next challenger for champion Justin Gaethje. However, he didn’t completely rule out Tsarukyan’s chances either. Going by the 57-year-old mogul’s words, it seems he wants to see a statement win from the Armenian contender, which could ultimately strengthen his case for a title shot.

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But this isn’t the first time Arman Tsarukyan’s road to the UFC title has hit a roadblock. The 29-year-old has had a complicated relationship with Dana White and the UFC ever since withdrawing from the Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 311 last January due to back issues on fight day.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Dan Hooker v Arman Tsarukyan Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia prepares to face Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight bout fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

That left the promotion with no choice but to change the main event at the last minute, bringing in Renato Moicano as Tsarukyan’s replacement. Makhachev quickly dispatched the Brazilian, however, submitting him with a first-round d’Arce choke.

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Since then, Dana White has repeatedly denied the Armenian a title shot. The 29-year-old eventually returned last year and defeated Dan Hooker via second-round arm-triangle choke at the UFC’s inaugural event in Qatar. Even so, the UFC CEO made his stance clear at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference, saying Tsarukyan needs to “work his way up” to earn a title shot.

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So, will the Akhalkalaki native finally get his long-awaited title shot if he beats Mauricio Ruffy convincingly in the UFC 331 co-main event? We don’t know. But a decision victory over a former Fighting Nerds contender may not be enough to make a strong case. Tsarukyan could need a statement finish that leaves White with little choice but to book him against Gaethje next.

And as Tsarukyan’s title aspirations hang in the balance, his opponent Mauricio Ruffy has also claimed that his own path to a championship fight has already been decided by the UFC.

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Mauricio Ruffy discloses UFC contract terms for title shot after beating Arman Tsarukyan

As if the stakes surrounding UFC 331’s co-main event weren’t complex enough, Mauricio Ruffy’s latest revelation has added another layer of confusion. According to the former Fighting Nerds member, he has a clear agreement with the UFC that if he beats Arman Tsarukyan on September 19, he will fight for the title next.

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“That’s the agreement with the UFC,” Ruffy told Fox Sports Australia. “That’s the last step to make. Let’s make it happen.”

Ruffy didn’t disclose much about the specific terms of his contract. However, Dana White’s reaction to his matchup with Tsarukyan has certainly raised questions about what the Brazilian has claimed. In that case, it remains unclear whether the former Fighting Nerds member would actually earn a title shot if he secures a win at UFC 331.

Regardless, Ruffy knows that beating Tsarukyan will be a tough task, as the Armenian is highly skilled in every aspect of the game.

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“He’s a very complete fighter. Very good in every area,” Ruffy added. “But I believe in myself, believe in my skills, and I believe in what I’m going to do, and that’s what I care about.”

Indeed, Dana White has cast doubt over the UFC 331 co-main event fighters’ chances of fighting for the title. Yet, both Ruffy and Tsarukyan are expected to leave it all in the Octagon and put on a performance that could ultimately change the UFC CEO’s mind.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how the UFC ultimately maps out the 155-pound title picture and whether Arman Tsarukyan can finally rise above the crowded field and earn his long-awaited shot at the belt.