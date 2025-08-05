Dana White “Checked Out” of the UFC as Billions of Dollars Up for Grabs Elsewhere

“I think he’s just a world-class entrepreneur,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg while praising UFC CEO Dana White. Zuckerberg praised White’s knack for business, saying it’s like he has the Midas touch — every venture he undertakes flourishes. In 2001, Dana White stepped in to take the reins of the UFC right when the promotion was teetering on the brink of disaster. The sport encountered a storm of public outrage, venues turned their backs on hosting events, and political figures branded it as “human cockfighting.”

On January 6, 2025, Meta made waves by officially announcing Dana White’s new role on its board of directors. Zuckerberg mentioned in the press release that the new board members“will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection.”

With the UFC in deep waters, Dana White took the helm. He leveraged his strong ties and unwavering determination to pull the company from the depths of its financial struggles and navigated it through a minefield of obstacles. Today, the UFC is a colossal $12 billion powerhouse. Even with TKO Holdings at the helm, White remains the recognizable face and voice of the UFC.

Dana White’s strategic shift earns praise from Brendan Schaub for entrepreneurial mastery

While his authority on paper may appear reduced, in reality, he continues to run the fight game with unmatched command. With more than three decades in the sport and a net worth of $500 million, Dana White has expanded his focus far beyond MMA. He now runs Power Slap, builds energy drink brands, produces reality TV shows, and prepares to promote the massive Canelo vs Crawford boxing showdown.

Even longtime critics have acknowledged his evolution. Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently praised Dana White on the Jaxxon Podcast, saying: “And to Dana’s credit, he’s been doing it for so long. I think he took the UFC as far as it can go. They’re growing internationally. It’s not here in America. Dana’s done his job.”

Schaub pointed out how Dana White’s long grind has moved him out of the day-to-day spotlight. White now appears less frequently at press conferences and pay-per-view events, often delegating those duties to trusted figures like Hunter Campbell, David Shaw, or Jon Anik. Schaub added: “So Dana’s a little bit like, ‘I’m out, dude. I’m gonna go fuck with SlapFight. I’m gonna go over here to boxing now.’ So he’s kind of checked out.”

At 56, Dana White actively pushes beyond the boundaries of combat sports and small business ventures. In January, he took on a role as one of the Meta directors. He maintains a well-known partnership with Mark Zuckerberg, and together they are integrating AI to revolutionize the UFC at the MMA level — placing Dana White at the center of two multi-billion-dollar enterprises. Amid this evolution, calls have started to surface within the MMA community urging the UFC to name its next CEO.

Dana White calls UFC ownership transition a “horrific” experience

Before Dana White stepped into the spotlight of the UFC, he was holding down the fort as a bouncer at Boston’s Black Rose Pub. Back then, he was blissfully unaware that his life was about to take a wild turn. The pivotal moment arrived in 2001 when he managed to convince the Fertitta brothers to put their money into the floundering UFC. White spotted a golden opportunity that many overlooked and quickly stepped into the role of UFC President, taking the reins of the promotion’s everyday operations.

The beginning was a tough row to hoe. The UFC found itself in a tough spot, dealing with a wave of criticism, grappling with venue challenges, and wrestling with financial woes. Still, Dana White stood his ground. His solid ties with athletic boards and savvy promotional tactics played a pivotal role in transforming the UFC’s reputation. Gradually, the sport earned its stripes, and regulatory bodies started to ease their grip, paving the way for White and his crew to forge ahead.

In 2016, following UFC 200, the Fertitta brothers decided to sell the promotion to talent agency giant WME-IMG (now Endeavor). The deal didn’t just transfer ownership — it accelerated the UFC’s global expansion, eventually reaching audiences in 156 countries. Speaking to TNT Sports years later, Dana White revealed: “It was horrible; I hated the sale. I didn’t want to sell, but the Fertittas were ready to go. I think because I didn’t want it, I just didn’t think it was going to happen. So, I sort of dismissed it.” He continued: “And then, it hit me like a ton of bricks, when it actually went down.”

Today, however, Dana White reflects on the sale with acceptance. He still controls the promotion and remains deeply involved behind the scenes. Despite a lower public profile, White has made it clear the UFC is more than just a job. He has no plans to retire and intends to keep working until the day he dies.