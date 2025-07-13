Dana White Claims Conor McGregor Won’t Regret Octagon Break While Living $200M Lifestyle

“I love money, and I love movement. I like what it has let me do for my family,” Conor McGregor told GQ in 2015, recalling how he paid off his parents’ mortgage and gifted them BMWs. From the start, his drive was rooted in giving his family a better life. After years of grinding, McGregor built an approx $200 million empire and lives lavishly. But that very success has left fans yearning to see him return to the Octagon once again.

‘The Notorious One’ suffered a brutal leg break in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and he hasn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon since. He nearly made a comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but that too fell apart due to a broken toe. It seems the stars just aren’t aligning for McGregor’s return. With each setback, fans are left wondering—does the Irishman regret not being an active fighter just like his prime years?

Well, if we look at McGregor now, he’s built an empire outside the cage. He owns multiple businesses, lives on a multi-million dollar Lamborghini yacht, and holds a stake in BKFC. More importantly, he spends quality time with his wife, Dee Devlin, their four kids, and his parents. So, when Dana White was asked whether the former two-division UFC champ feels any regret about not fighting, the head honcho pointed directly at his life and connection with family.

During the Full Send podcast, White stated, “He’s literally is living on Yachts now. Every time you see him, he’s on a yacht. Do you know what he’s doing? He’s enjoying time with his family. They’re always on a boat. They’re always doing fun s–t. And he’ll never regret the time he spends with his kids while they’re growing up.”

The UFC boss isn’t wrong. Conor McGregor reached the pinnacle of the sport in record time, fueled by relentless hard work and self-belief. Now, the Irishman has fully embraced his role as a father. He even showcased that side on social media in February this year, sharing a picture of his kids in an SUV . Letting everyone know about his priorities is for the betterment of his children and his family.

However, things have shifted recently. Donald Trump’s announcement of a UFC event at the White House has once again sparked Conor McGregor’s interest in making a comeback. Dana White believes this might be the exact motivation he needs. So, let’s take a look at that.

Dana White hints UFC White House event might reignite Conor McGregor’s motivation

Life of a fighter is no easy road. It takes loads of inspiration to push through grueling fight camps, brutal weight cuts, and then finally step into the cage on fight night. Conor McGregor went through all of that across his 28 professional fights and reached incredible heights in the process. Now, many believe his dreams have already been fulfilled, and that there’s simply no motivation left for him to make a comeback.

Dana White also believes that might be true, but there’s still a chance the UFC White House event could light a fire under McGregor to pick up the gloves again. Continuing the interview on the Full Send Podcast, White further added, “He’s accomplished everything, especially financially. Now he’s gotta find something that truly motivates him to wanna come back and do this again. I don’t know if the White House is it, but we’ll see.”

If McGregor ever decides to return, the UFC White House event would be the perfect event. But the real question is—will he take serious steps toward making that comeback? He was close at UFC 303, so maybe it’s not entirely out of reach. Only time will tell if that’s possible or not.

With that being said, what do you think? Will McGregor ditch the yacht life to walk the path of becoming one of the most devastating fighters in the world once again? Comment your thoughts below!