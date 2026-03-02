Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC’s White House card is drawing closer, and so is the hype around it. Fight night on the South Lawn. Fighters reportedly walking from the Oval Office. A rumored $60 million production budget. This isn’t just another pay-per-view; it’s political, whether the UFC likes it or not.

With Dana White‘s long-standing friendship and vocal backing for Donald Trump, the lines between sports and politics are becoming increasingly blurred. That’s exactly what CBS Sunday Morning pressed the UFC CEO about. His response? Just be authentic.

Dana White asks promotions to be authentic

In a sports world where Michael Jordan famously stated, “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” several leagues try to remain neutral. The logic is simple: don’t alienate half of your audience. However, Dana White does not see it this way.

When asked if sports leagues should avoid being overly political in order to protect their fan base, the UFC CEO responded without hesitation.

“How about you be authentic and just be yourself?” Dana White told CBS Sunday Morning. “You don’t have to agree with me; you don’t have to like it.

And I don’t have to agree with you, but we can all still just get along. I mean, that’s how this is supposed to work.”

For Dana White, it’s less about taking sides and more about refusing to pretend he doesn’t have one. That authenticity has been consistent. The UFC CEO spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and even officially endorsed Trump after the 2024 election.

With the UFC getting ready for what could be its most high-profile event yet at the White House on June 14, the optics are impossible to ignore. And, yes, the promotion is expected to lose tens of millions of dollars staging it.

Nonetheless, Dana White doesn’t seem concerned. In a recent update, he suggested that the official announcement will be coming soon.

“I will have more information for you guys; actually, no, this week I should announce the White House fight,” the head honcho said on Instagram Live. “This week I should be announcing it.”

Excitement for the event has cooled slightly as financial details surfaced, but make no mistake: when that announcement is made, the conversation will not be limited to matchups. It will focus on what the UFC represents right now.

And Dana White seems to be quite fine with it. But what he isn’t fine with seems to be the return of Conor McGregor, as the friendship between the two seems to be on the path of turning into a sour feud very soon.

Conor McGregor and White to turn enemies as White House card snub continues

If the White House card is about symbolism, leaving Conor McGregor out also sends a message. For months, everything led to his return on June 14. ‘The Notorious’ hinted that he has accepted a fight, even against a “no-name” opponent. He reentered the testing pool. The signs were there.

But now, in a bizarre twist, reports suggest the Irishman is no longer expected to compete on the card. That’s a sharp turn. From a business perspective, it makes sense for Dana White to keep him out. The UFC has admitted that the event could run at a massive loss, so saving Conor McGregor for a more profitable show makes sense.

But ‘The Notorious’ isn’t known for his patience. We’ve seen this before: In 2016, frustration over UFC 200 led to a brief retirement. If he feels sidelined again, tensions could swiftly escalate. Instead, Dana White appears to be exploring other big options, including renewed talks around Jon Jones and Alex Pereira.

This raises uncomfortable questions. Does Dana White no longer believe Conor McGregor can carry the moment? Does the UFC worry about which version of him appears? Maybe. What is certain is that if the White House lawn were the carrot that drew him back into the Octagon, taking it away could quickly turn things sour. And if history has taught us anything, it is that when Conor McGregor feels wronged, he doesn’t stay quiet.