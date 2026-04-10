Dana White Clears Air on Donald Trump Attending UFC 327 After White House Announcement

“Nothing can stop the White House card,” Dana White recently roared on Adin Ross’s live stream, where he also promised fans that they will not have to wait long to get a glimpse of the UFC White House event. Alongside that, Dana White revealed that this week at UFC 327, during the broadcast, the promotion will “air” a special feature that shows exactly how the Octagon setup at the “South Lawn” will look.

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With all this information circulating, it now raises the question: will President Donald Trump attend UFC 327 in Miami this weekend? After all, the upcoming UFC White House event is set to take place on Trump’s 80th birthday on June 14.

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Breaking his silence on the Adin Ross Kick live stream, Dana White confirmed the speculation: “We’ve got the big guy coming on Saturday too.”

Dana White confirmed. “Yeah, he’s coming.”

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Following Dana White’s remarks, reports from the Donald Trump administration also confirm that Trump will attend UFC 327 this weekend at the Kaseya Center. However, the situation feels different this time. Trump last attended a UFC event at UFC 314, also held in Miami at the same arena, where the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation.

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This time, however, the reaction may not be the same, as Trump’s popularity has reportedly declined because of several controversial decisions, including tensions involving Iran and rising gas prices, that have already frustrated many American fans.

However, despite that, Trump’s popularity among MMA fans makes it difficult to imagine him facing strong criticism inside a UFC arena. In fact, back in 2024, Trump attended UFC 302 in Newark just after a court found him guilty on 34 felony counts in New York. Even then, he still received a warm reception inside the Prudential Center.

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Later that year, Trump secured a major political victory in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States. In that campaign, both the UFC and Dana White played a visible role, along with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who hosted Trump on his podcast just one week before the election.

After his win, Trump also attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden as a guest, where fans and fighters, including champions like Jon Jones, praised his presence. In return, Trump also supported Dana White and the UFC by announcing plans for a UFC White House event, allowing the promotion to host a historic card at the presidential residence.

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The original plan targeted America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, but organizers later moved it up to align with Trump’s birthday. However, the political landscape in the United States has shifted since then, and figures like Rogan have recently raised concerns about the upcoming UFC White House event.

Joe Rogan shares concerns about historic White House UFC event

The upcoming UFC White House event will be historic, as it brings sports and politics together on such a large scale for the first time in American history, showcasing America’s global influence.

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However, the global geopolitical situation remains unstable, with ongoing tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran fueling continued conflict. As a result, these developments have also raised concerns for Rogan, who has openly expressed worry about the timing and circumstances.

The upcoming event will be an exclusive gathering, with around 5,000 elite guests attending instead of the general public. Organizers expect personalities such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Dwayne Johnson to be present. Rogan will also cover the event, but he has admitted that the current situation surrounding it makes him uneasy.

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“Yes, I’m excited,” Rogan said. “It sounds crazy. I know it’s going to be very high security, very high stress, and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f—ing war. I would hope the war will be sorted out by June.

But quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case. So that would be weird—having this very high-profile event where everybody is in one place at one time, right there.”

Rogan’s concerns underscore the unprecedented security challenge of the event, turning a historic celebration of sport into a high-stakes logistical test for the White House.