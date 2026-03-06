Dana White Clears Stance on Arman Tsarukyan After RAF Brawl

UFC CEO Dana White has finally spoken about the brawl that ensued this past Saturday during RAF 6 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. UFC’s No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan fought in the co-main event of the night against Georgio Poullas. And as it is with Tsarukyan, it didn’t take long for tension to boil over.

Although the UFC star won the match 5-3, once the referee waved off the bout, the Armenian shoved Poullas to the ground before unleashing a barrage of devastating punches and elbows to his opponent’s face. Both teams quickly invaded the mat and unleashed a wild war upon each other. As security swarmed the mat to contain a full-blown team melee, the biggest question wasn’t about fines or suspensions, but about the one man whose opinion can make or break a career. And when Dana White finally spoke, his verdict wasn’t what anyone expected.

Dana White says, ‘not my problem’

“I don’t give a s—t about any of that stuff,” White told a reporter during the UFC 326 pre-fight press conference. “I focus on my own stuff. That’s somebody else’s problem, not mine.”

This isn’t the first time Arman Tsarukyan has made headlines for an altercation. Back in November 2023, during UFC Austin fight week, Tsarukyan and Bobby Green were involved in a physical altercation at their host hotel. The incident stemmed from comments Green made before, claiming Arman was boring.

Arman topped that incident in April 2024 during his UFC 300 walkout when he threw a punch at a fan who flipped him off. The incident led to Tsarukyan’s 9-month suspension and $25,000 fine. More recently, though, the No. 2-ranked lightweight head-butted Dan Hooker during their ceremonial weigh-ins before UFC Qatar.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Dan Hooker v Arman Tsarukyan Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia prepares to face Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight bout fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

Such incidents have put him at odds with the UFC and Dana White, who deliberately overlooked him for a title shot against Ilia Topuria late last year. It was also partly caused by his last-minute withdrawal from a rematch against Islam Makhachev. Regardless, something good was supposed to come out of Tsarukyan’s brawl with Poullas—a rematch.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas rematch is dead, for now

After their brawl went viral, HYPE FC, a rival promotion, hoped to capitalize on a rematch. The two were expected to meet in a submission-only grappling match at Hype Brazil on March 11 in Rio de Janeiro. However, the plan quickly fell apart. Officials from the Hype FC have now confirmed that Georgio Poullas is no longer part of the event.

RAF co-founder Chad Bronstein believes the rematch should happen under their promotion’s banner instead.

“RAF06 created one of the biggest moments in combat sports this year,” Bronstein said. “Now everyone wants the rematch. But some things belong on the stage where they started. And that stage is RAF.”

Co-founder Izzy Martinez added that the rivalry still needs closure.

“There’s unfinished business there,” Martinez said, “and there’s no better place to settle it than on a Real American Freestyle mat.”

For once, Dana White didn’t seem disappointed that one of his fighters is making the headlines for the wrong reasons. Still, this does little to repair the relationship between Arman and the UFC. It’s yet to be seen whether Tsarukyan ever gets a shot at the lightweight title. What did you make of White’s response?