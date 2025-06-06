Dana White & Co. Leaves Islam Makhachev Out of Historic Feat Thanks to UFC 316 Blunder

Islam Makhachev, without a shadow of a doubt, is one of the greats of the UFC. He surpassed his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s MMA legacy as a lightweight after securing a fourth title defense earlier this year. Makhachev’s achievements are second to none, and it would be hard for anyone to replicate that, but it seems like the UFC forgot about his achievements in the promotion.

UFC 316’s main event and co-main event title fights are on as all four competitors made championship weight for their matchups this weekend. During the weigh-in show, the UFC production team brought up a graphic to jog the fans’ and viewers’ memories ahead of the PPV on Saturday. The graphic showed the list of the longest-winning streak holders in the UFC, as Merab Dvalishvili has a 12-fight winning streak to his name. However, Islam Makhachev was nowhere to be found on that list.

Combat sports enthusiast Jed I. Goodman took to social media to share the findings after observing the graphic that appeared during the weigh-in show. As Anderson Silva stood at the top of the list with 16 consecutive wins, Kamaru Usman was just below him with 15 consecutive wins. However, the UFC’s production team forgot that Islam Makhachev also has a 15-fight winning streak, as the production team snubbed him as the only other fighter who has won 15 fights in a row.

But guess what? This isn’t the first time that the UFC’s production team has made a blunder. One of the most embarrassing mistakes was perhaps the time when boxing star Terence Crawford was mistakenly identified as hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar. Fans would share hilarious reactions to that blunder on social media.

But perhaps the issue with Terence Crawford was a light-hearted one. But when it comes to the fighters, Islam Makhachev isn’t the only one who got snubbed during a live show. A similar thing happened to Francis Ngannou back in 2023, but it was much worse. Let’s take a look at that front.

Before Islam Makhachev, it was Francis Ngannou who got snubbed

As we all know, Francis Ngannou left the UFC on a sour note as he clashed with Dana White publicly, and there was no doubt that there was no love lost between the two. They both took shots at each other, with the UFC CEO banning ‘The Predator’ from the promotion for life. Meanwhile, fans thought White’s disdain for Ngannou may be on another level when they witnessed a graphic claiming Tafon Nchukwi was the only Cameroonian fighter in the history of the promotion at UFC Vegas 78.

The graphic dismissed the fact that there were other Cameroonian fighters, including Francis Ngannou, who fought in the UFC before Tafon Nchukwi. In fact, the first Cameroonian UFC fighter was Thierry Sokoudjou, and ‘The Predator’ reminded that to the UFC after coming across the reports that he was being erased from the promotion. However, Dana White would come out to address that situation, claiming that he had no idea about the blunder, and issue an apology a year later.

“When you asked me about that, I didn’t know anything about it. But someone was editing that and made a conscious decision, thinking that was the right thing to do… That’s not what I wanted, and had I known that, I would have not authorized that. But that’s on me, totally on me,” Dana White said last year. Well, everybody makes mistakes. But do you think the Islam Makhachev snub was a deliberate one? Let us know in the comments down below.