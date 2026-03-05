Dana White & Co. Make Five-Year Commitment in China After Tremendous Success

What does a 70% audience increase mean for the UFC? As Dana White & Co. continue their global expansion, after first establishing a presence in Western and Middle Eastern circuits, the promotion is now further expanding in the Chinese market. Specifically, the UFC is preparing for its fifth visit to Macau, SAR China, with UFC Fight Night 277 scheduled for May 30.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although the promotion has yet to announce the fight card, it recently confirmed a long-term strategic partnership with its broadcasting partners in China, following their success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The UFC announced today an extension of their partnership with Chinese broadcaster MIGU through 2031,” Tapology editor Chris Presnell said. “According to the release, since the beginning of their current agreement in 2021, they’ve seen a 70% increase of followers, now at 17 million, on Chinese social media platforms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new 5-Year-Agreement, China’s Migu will broadcast all UFC events across mainland China. At the same time, Migu will hold the same rights as Paramount to air all numbered events and Fight Nights. In addition, Migu will co-organize the events and use advanced technology, including 5G immersive video and AI-enhanced viewing, to deliver a cutting-edge fan experience.

Meanwhile, the UFC has also planned for fans outside mainland China. For example, viewers in Hong Kong can access UFC content through the UTV app, including Migu’s MIGU C app, while fans in Macau can follow events via the UFC Fan Club through the MIGU C app.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Beyond the Migu broadcasting platform, Chinese UFC stars have played a major role in growing the fan base, which now exceeds 188 million. They have also boosted UFC’s presence on social media platforms like WeChat and RED, where fans admire their striking skills. These days, the UFC continues to push for even more engagement from the region.

Right now, the UFC has Chinese fighters like Zhang Weili, Yan Xiaonan, and Song Yadong on its roster, while many others compete for rankings and several more are waiting to join the world’s premier MMA promotion. At the same time, the UFC has not stopped with its partnership with Migu. In fact, last year it finalized a long-term agreement with the iconic Macau venue, securing its presence there through 2029.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC confirms multi-event deal for three major fight nights

With MMA promotions such as ONE Championship and Rizin holding strong in Asia, the UFC is working to enter the region. After UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy recently highlighted the promotion’s growing push in countries like China and Mexico, it is evident that the MMA promotion wants to expand in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a step in that direction, last year the UFC signed a four-year strategic partnership with the integrated resort Galaxy Macau. The promotion plans to host three UFC Fight Night events in the arena between 2026 and 2029.

“I’ve just returned from China and everything about it was incredible – the culture, the people and the athletes,” said Dana White last year. “This new partnership with Galaxy Macau couldn’t come at a better time. It’s great for fight fans in China and massive for the sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from that, Galaxy Macau will host the opening rounds of the ROAD TO UFC tournament. The partnership is likely to develop talent from the Asia-Pacific region.

Along with China, the UFC continues to expand its presence in Mexico and Japan. So, looking ahead, which country do you think the promotion should target next as an emerging market? Share your thoughts below.