Dana White & Co. Make Major Addition to UFC 319 Just Hours Before Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus Du Plessis Fight

UFC 319 has caught the full attention of the combat sports world as Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev get ready to clash inside the octagon. With just a few hours left on the clock, fans will soon find out if the middleweight division will crown a new champion. If there was ever any doubt about the hype around this event, it’s already breaking records.

This card has been built around the animosity between the reigning champ and his challenger. Fans were eager to see them trade words face-to-face, and as a result, the UFC 319 press conference became the most-watched presser of the year. It even left behind UFC 311, UFC 317, and UFC 314, which had been the biggest events so far. But wait—it gets even crazier.

With demand skyrocketing, fans wanted the chance to witness two of the best fighters collide inside the cage live. So, Dana White and the UFC brass decided to release additional tickets for the event. The UFC’s official Instagram confirmed it, writing, “Due to demand, additional #UFC319 tickets have been made available‼️” along with a purchase link in their bio.

As soon as the announcement dropped, fans wasted no time flocking to get their hands on the tickets. Many were thrilled to see Chicago’s event open more seats. Not just for the main event, but also for the stacked card as a whole. Still, others couldn’t resist showing their skepticism.

From trolling to criticism to genuine excitement, fans had plenty to say about Dana White’s decision. So before the action goes down, let’s take a look at how they reacted.

Fans react to Dana White increasing UFC 319 tickets in the last minute

A fan was quick to write, “Additional tickets? Do you mean UNSOLD tickets?” suggesting the seats weren’t newly added but simply never sold the first time around. That take was echoed by another skeptic who wrote, “Does this really mean it was never sold out, and the demand wasn’t that high?” Still, judging by the record-breaking press conference views, it’s safe to say people are interested in this event.

Whether the arena actually fills up, we’ll see in just a few hours. Another fan shifted the focus to pricing, writing, “How about y’all lower these prices, $700 for nosebleeds is crazy.” That sentiment was followed by another frustrated comment, “Can’t believe I just spent $800 for a UFC ticket.” Those are hefty numbers, and whether they justify tonight’s spectacle is up for debate.

On the other side, one excited fan was just happy the UFC came to Chicago, writing, “You guys should come to Chicago more often.” And of course, nothing gets spicy without Belal Muhammad catching some strays. One user trolled the hometown’s former welterweight champion by posting, “I heard @bullyb170 still can’t get a ticket,” possibly alluding to his ongoing tension with Du Plessis.

Lastly, another fan chimed in with, “Free on Paramount,” joking that this fight could’ve been available through the UFC’s new $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+. Technically, it wouldn’t have been free since a subscription fee is required, but it’s still far cheaper than traditional pay-per-view.

That said, what do you think about the UFC’s decision to raise ticket prices? Was it truly due to demand, or did they just have seats left to fill?