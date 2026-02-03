Dana White & Co. Remove Shavkat Rakhmonov From UFC Rankings After Latest Injury Update

Essentials Inside The Story Shavkat Rakhmonov removed from the UFC rankings

Welterweight star re-enters top 15 after Rakhmonov's exit

A retired UFC legend was in the exact same situation and came back to reign unchallenged

Will Shavkat Rakhmonov become the most highly rated ‘What If’ in UFC history? The 19-0 Kazakh star has been out of action since December 2024, and now he’s entirely out of the welterweight scene too!

Rakhmonov last defeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310. The ‘Nomad’ has remained on the sidelines for the entirety of 2025 due to a knee injury, which he carried into his last fight. Garry relentlessly went after Shavkat’s legs, which did not help his case. Having gone under the knife in 2025, the welterweight was eyeing a return in early 2026. However, the worst that could’ve happened—happened. He injured his knee again, which will be out for the majority of 2026. If this wasn’t enough, Dana White & Co. just made things worse for the undefeated star.

Who is benefiting from Shavkat Rakhmonov’s exit?

Even though the Kazakh didn’t fight for over 12 months, UFC’s welterweight rankings kept him at the No.2 spot. However, the UFC rankings committee is done extending that courtesy. The 31-year-old has been booted from the rankings entirely, and the man he last defeated has now taken up the No.2 spot behind Jack Della Maddalena.

Essentially, every fighter inside the top 15 has moved up a spot. Shavkat Rakhmonov’s exit, however, has allowed another fighter to make his comeback to the welterweight rankings. Who?

Well, it’s none other than Michael ‘Venom’ Page. In February 2025, he defeated Shara Magomedov in a middleweight bout, which shifted him into the top 15 middleweight rankings. His subsequent win over Jared Cannonier in August last year further solidified his position.

However, his move back to welterweight comes after his next outing was announced in the welterweight division. At UFC London in March, he will take on fellow Brit Sam Patterson.

And with Shavkat gone, the next man to get a title shot against welterweight champion Islam Makhachev could be Ian Machado Garry, especially since the No.1 guy, Jack Della Maddalena, lost to Islam late last year.

Shavkat, however, hasn’t given up hope.

Shavkat Rakhmonov breaks the silence

The undefeated UFC welterweight contender was earlier filmed wearing a knee brace and using crutches, sparking widespread concern among MMA fans. Days later, Rakhmonov addressed the situation directly in an emotional statement on X. “A fighter’s path has never been easy,” he wrote, “Life doesn’t give us challenges we can’t overcome.”

Rakhmonov revealed that persistent injuries forced him to undergo another surgery. “Today, I have to be honest: due to ongoing injuries, I’ve had another surgery and will need time to fully recover.”

Despite the setback, Rakhmonov remains resolute and focused on his ultimate goal. “It’s not easy to accept, but I truly believe every setback is part of a bigger plan,” he stated. Reaffirming his championship ambitions, Rakhmonov added, “The UFC belt still has to come to Kazakhstan.”

Rakhmonov (and his critics) might do well to remember that Khabib Nurmagomedov went through the same. After his fight against Rafael dos Anjos, ‘The Eagle’ was out for nearly two years with injuries.

However, Khabib was in his mid-twenties while Shavkat is 31. The Kazakh star will lose a good chunk of his prime years in recovery.

Regardless, Rakhmonov has chosen to stay positive in adversity, but how long before it engulfs him? Will he ever return? Will the absence from the cage chip away at his skills?