Dana White Confirmed Biggest UFC White House News Before Gunshots at Correspondents Dinner

For weeks, the UFC’s White House event carried a lingering uncertainty. Not because of the card itself or the fighters on it, but because of a simple question: would the promotion actually be granted permission to organize a bout on the White House grounds? That question now has an answer.

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Dana White appeared at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner alongside Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, confirming the most anticipated update: the permit has been signed, and the June 14 White House card is now official.

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In addition, the way they addressed it made one thing clear: this is being treated as something historic.

“This is going to be spectacular,” Doug Burgum stated. “A hundred years from now, they’re going to be talking about June 14, 2026.”

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That is a massive shift. For months, permit concerns quietly hung over the event like a cloud. Federal coordination, venue restrictions, and unparalleled logistics raised concerns that the idea was beyond ambitious, even by UFC standards.

However, with Burgum officially acknowledging that the paperwork is complete, the promotion has finally received what it needed the most: official clearance.

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He also referenced presidential history, reminding everyone that Theodore Roosevelt previously staged boxing contests in the White House. Instead of boxing gloves and ropes, America’s 250th birthday party will have the UFC and, in Dana White’s eyes, “the greatest show on earth.”

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But before fans could fully enjoy the announcement, the night took an unexpected turn. Gunshots erupted at the Washington Hilton during the Correspondents’ Dinner, prompting the Secret Service to take fast action as Donald Trump and other attendees, including Dana White, were evacuated and rushed into safety protocols.

Chaos temporarily replaced celebration before police enforcement captured the shooter and secured the scene. And suddenly, the White House card felt even bigger. Not because of the fights. But it served as another reminder that when the UFC takes to the South Lawn in June, it will be entering one of the most tightly guarded, politically charged, and closely monitored stages in modern American history.

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The UFC White House event has been given rare top-level security status

That latest scare in Washington only reinforced what Dana White and the federal agencies involved already understood: Freedom 250 cannot be considered an usual fight card. Not even close.

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If anything, the chaos at the Correspondents’ Dinner showed how high the stakes are when an event brings together 90,000 fans, the President of the United States, and one of the biggest sporting events the country has ever attempted to organize on government grounds.

That is precisely why the UFC White House event has reportedly received a Level 1 Special Event Assessment Rating, or SEAR 1—the highest level of federal event protection, generally reserved for events such as the Super Bowl.

That classification changes everything. It means explosive detection teams, aerial surveillance, tactical response units, enhanced cybersecurity, intelligence monitoring, and a Federal Coordination Team that works behind the scenes to oversee all moving parts.

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Even the UFC Fan Fest, which is set for the day before, has reportedly been given the same rare status, suggesting that this is much more than just a night of fights despite not being a profitable one, at least monetarily.

But right now, it has grown into something much bigger. Dana White is not just organizing an event; he is producing a national spectacle at America’s symbolic front door, with Donald Trump expecting cageside and tens of thousands gathered at The Ellipse just outside the White House grounds.

The Octagon may be in the center, but the scale now resembles a Super Bowl combined with a state function. That is what makes June 14 feel unprecedented—not only because of who is fighting, but also because the UFC is entering a new level of visibility, scrutiny, and security for combat sports.