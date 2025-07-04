Dana White Confirms as Fans Drop Crucial Verdict on Donald Trump’s UFC White House Fight Plan

What could be the most historical venue for a UFC event? There’s Mount Rushmore with 1278 acres of land, and the Gateway Arch National Park, which has a large area around the iconic arch. But have you ever wondered about having a championship fight on the White House grounds? Well, the POTUS, Donald Trump, has announced an event in the near future that Dana White will organize at the White House. And fight fans have been going crazy about it.

In order to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, Trump announced that there would be events at the American national parks, battlefields, and other historical sites, to honor ‘America250’. And a UFC event seems to be on the checklist.

During the speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Trump announced, “We’re gonna have a UFC fight, think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. We’re gonna build a little- We’re not. Dana’s gonna do it. Dana is great. One of a kind. We’re gonna have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like, 20,000-25,000 people. And we’re gonna do that as a part of 250 also. Incredible event. Some professional events, some amateur events. But the UFC fight is gonna be a big deal, too.”

And as if to confirm that the plans are true, the UFC head honcho shared the news on his Instagram Story. But how can Dana White make the White House event memorable? The answer lies in having matchups that could invite a crowd and keep them excited till the end of the night. And for that, White would need some names that have the potential to garner a shipload of attention.

When MacLife shared the POTUS’s speech on their Instagram profile, the fighting community swooped in with a few ideas in the comments section. And Jon Jones’ return was part of one such idea.

Fans are ready to see Dana White bring UFC to the White House

“That’s not true. I’m telling you the truth. Believe who you want to believe,” White told the reporters following the events of UFC 317 when he was asked about Jones’ retirement. And with the kind of affection the former heavyweight champion has for the American President, it might just be true. One fan weighed in on ‘Bones’s comeback and wrote, “Jon Jones coming out of retirement for that???” Another thing that made Jones’ comeback a strong option was the fact that he was the last male American champion in the UFC. A fan commented, “Not a single American UFC champion right now 🤷‍♂️.”

A few fans noticed the fumble that Trump made during his speech. While announcing the event, he mistakenly said that his team would make it happen. But he was quick to correct it and put the responsibility on Dana White. One fan took note and wrote, “s—😂😂😂😂 dana will make that happen.” Meanwhile, a few others reflected on Mark Zuckerberg’s presence at the recent Oval Office meeting.

But since he reportedly didn’t have the security clearance, he was made to leave the room. One fan weighed in on this and brought in the epic Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk dream fight. The comment read, “We finally getting the Elon vs Zucks fight !!! Trump switched over to Team Zuck.”

Nevertheless, the fighting community commended Trump’s decision to host a UFC event at the White House. One fan claimed, “This makes Trump the coolest president of all time😂 only thing that tops this is fighting in the oval office.” Another fan commented, “Trump is 🙌 making it happen.” The entropy around the fighting community seems to be. One fan reflected on the excitement and wrote, “UFC White House Edition that’s the most American 🇺🇸 thing ever 👏👏👏 holy sh—🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

