Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor UFC Comeback With Return Timeline: “He Will Fight…”

Dana White has all but confirmed the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon. Speculation around McGregor’s comeback has dominated the MMA world for months, with fans constantly debating when the former two-division champion would finally fight again. McGregor was originally scheduled to face Michael Chandler in 2024, but the bout fell apart after he suffered a toe injury during training camp.

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Since then, rumors about his next move have only intensified. Last year, ‘The Notorious’ even campaigned publicly for a spot on the proposed White House card. Although that opportunity never materialized, many fans believed McGregor was being lined up for International Fight Week, potentially against Max Holloway. Now, Dana White has revealed a clear timeline for McGregor’s return during an interview with Jim Rome.

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“No, we are in a great place with Conor,” White told Rome when asked whether McGregor has had his last fight in the UFC. “I’m extremely confident that Conor will fight this year. I’m extremely confident that we’ll get him dialed in and ready to roll. He’s training—there’s footage out there of him in training right now… Well, we haven’t announced anything yet… He’ll fight this summer. Let me just start there. He’ll fight this summer.”

White had believed that Conor McGregor would fight last year. Even though that didn’t happen, the UFC CEO claims he is extremely confident 2026 is McGregor’s year, and McGregor looks motivated. He also pointed out that “there are a lot of other great things going on behind the scenes that make me very confident that he will fight this summer.”

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McGregor re-entered UFC’s testing pool last year and also served his 18-month retroactive suspension, which ended in March. He last fought back in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg and lost a fight to Dustin Poirier at UFC 326. White didn’t confirm an opponent for McGregor, and that too should come in due time.

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If the subject needs some more speculation, with the UFC White House booked for June, the logical UFC event for Conor McGregor would be UFC 329 in July. Remember, Islam Makhachev and Ian Garry are expected to headline UFC 330 in August. So, that leaves UFC 329 wide open for UFC to book McGregor on the headline.

But if Conor McGregor doesn’t get that fight by some miracle, he has another opportunity.

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Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight Conor McGregor

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has revealed that he wants a future boxing match against Conor McGregor. While preparing for his title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 328, Chimaev surprisingly opened the door to a crossover fight under Zuffa Boxing.

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“I’m not going to move over to boxing—I will forever be a UFC fighter,” Chimaev said. “But maybe if Zuffa Boxing gives the chance, box with Conor.”

‘The Mac’ also responded after McGregor claimed Chimaev and Strickland were fighting for his belt.

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“He lost his belt 10 years ago,” Chimaev responded to McGregor’s response. “This guy should come off the drugs. He’s drinking all the time—come back to normal and work, and let’s fight.”

“I’m saying Zuffa Boxing. People think I am just a wrestler. I’m an MMA fighter, and if I go to boxing, I can show my boxing, too.”

Despite the sharp comments, Chimaev insisted the matchup is not personal and admitted McGregor inspired him to pursue MMA after watching his famous 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo in 2015.

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It appears Conor McGregor has fight offers coming left and right. However, only time will tell which one he ends up choosing. Who do you think McGregor is fighting next?